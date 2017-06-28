17 little things you should do before your guests arrive

If you're expecting guests, you need to be sure that you've gotten your plans in order and your home looking shipshape—so we've got a list of things to consider, right here! You don't need to go as far as hiring a team of professional cleaners to come in and give your home a deep clean, but there are some cursory tasks to tackle that should have guests revelling in the tidiness of your kitchen and the comfort of their bedroom, so come and find out what they are! Prevention is better than cure, after all!