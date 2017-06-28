Your browser is out-of-date.

17 little things you should do before your guests arrive

Bathrooms by King of Cotton
If you're expecting guests, you need to be sure that you've gotten your plans in order and your home looking shipshape—so we've got a list of things to consider, right here! You don't need to go as far as hiring a team of professional cleaners to come in and give your home a deep clean, but there are some cursory tasks to tackle that should have guests revelling in the tidiness of your kitchen and the comfort of their bedroom, so come and find out what they are! Prevention is better than cure, after all!

1. Buy fresh flowers, as they will perk up your rooms and infuse them with a lovely fresh scent.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Get some extra toothbrushes in! You never know when someone will have forgotten theirs!

​"THE TOOTHBRUSH BY MISOKA", the standing toothbrush, PRODUCT DESIGN CENTER
PRODUCT DESIGN CENTER

​“THE TOOTHBRUSH BY MISOKA”, the standing toothbrush

PRODUCT DESIGN CENTER
PRODUCT DESIGN CENTER
PRODUCT DESIGN CENTER

3. Stock up the fridge with goodies and clear out anything that is 'on the turn'.

Edenbridge, Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

Edenbridge

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

4. Find out about dietary requirements, as nobody wants a trip to A&E to deal with!

Rustikaler Landhaus-Traum im Altbau, Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle

Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle

5. Make space in the guest room closet so people can hang their clothes instead of leaving them in a bag.

Walk In Closet, Redesign Studio
Redesign Studio

Walk In Closet

Redesign Studio
Redesign Studio
Redesign Studio

6. Hoover the sofa properly, to make sure all the pet hair and crumbs don't embarrass you!

Morellia Modular Darlings of Chelsea
Darlings of Chelsea

Morellia Modular

Darlings of Chelsea
Darlings of Chelsea
Darlings of Chelsea

7. Dust your main surfaces, so that your home instantly looks and smells as though it has been cleaned thoroughly.

Oak Floating Shelf House of Carvings
House of Carvings

Oak Floating Shelf

House of Carvings
House of Carvings
House of Carvings

8. Make up the guest bed to hotel standards. We're talking hospital corners and fresh sheets people!

Shetland Natural Bed Company
Natural Bed Company

Shetland

Natural Bed Company
Natural Bed Company
Natural Bed Company

9. Have a stash of towels ready and out on display, to prevent guests having to ask for them.

Hotel Premium Quality 600gsm Towels King of Cotton
King of Cotton

Hotel Premium Quality 600gsm Towels

King of Cotton
King of Cotton
King of Cotton

10. Empty the sink and your dishwasher, or you might come across as a little messy.

Old English - Bespoke kitchen project in Cambridgeshire Baker & Baker
Baker &amp; Baker

Old English—Bespoke kitchen project in Cambridgeshire

Baker & Baker
Baker &amp; Baker
Baker & Baker

11. Replace your shower curtain, if it has seen better days. Nobody likes a mouldy curtain!

Bubble Navy Blue Shower Curtain King of Cotton
King of Cotton

Bubble Navy Blue Shower Curtain

King of Cotton
King of Cotton
King of Cotton

12. Clean the microwave inside and out, so that it smells fresh and is ready to use.

Lucy Millers Kitchen Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

Lucy Millers Kitchen

Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

13. Open the windows and let some restorative fresh air circulate.

CONSTANCE Cabbages & Roses
Cabbages &amp; Roses

CONSTANCE

Cabbages & Roses
Cabbages &amp; Roses
Cabbages & Roses

14. Dig out the fancy soap. Nobody needs to know you don't always use it!

Soap Dispenser Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design

Soap Dispenser

Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design

15. Dim the lights for a wonderfully soft ambience. So inviting!

Study in Lisbon Lounge, ORCHIDS LOFT
ORCHIDS LOFT

ORCHIDS LOFT
ORCHIDS LOFT
ORCHIDS LOFT

16. Warn everyone of your home's quirks, such as unreliable toilet flushes. Trust us, it'll spare some blushes!

Modern New Home in Hampstead - Bathroom Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

Modern New Home in Hampstead—Bathroom

Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

17. Stock up the minibar, to be the host with the most. Ask ahead to see what everyone likes!

AUXILIARES Y DECORACIÓN, Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

For more guest prep tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 secrets to being the perfect host (or house guest).

This sad 70s home got a stunning £100k facelift
Are you ready to welcome guests into your home, now you have this list to work from?

