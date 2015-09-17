Your browser is out-of-date.

The Evolution of the Art Nouveau Bathroom

Clémence Roche Clémence Roche
homify Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

The evolution of the Art Nouveau bathroom stems a wave that took Europe by storm in the late 19th century. The recognised Paris metro is one of the most well-known designs but it spread its wings in Spain, Austro-Hungary and Germany to name a few. All art forms were transformed from jewelry, The Arts, crafts, sculpture, architecture and interiors.

Today our tastes are so many-sided that we can match the modern with all styles. Marrying different conventions is an art and for some interesting ideas take a look at the bathrooms below.

Cool Art Nouveau Brittania

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

The Broadway, SW19—Extension & Bathroom Renovation

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

The tightness of the space for this marble sink shows how style, shape and form become the space itself. With elements from the Art Nouveau period, the flowing curves with soft edges, help to turn the quaint room into a refined quarter.

The oval mirror adds to the distinctive subtle style with its range of greys found in the legs of the sink; the marble floor and the oyster pearl grey on the lower half of the wall contribute to the cool elegance which is heightened by the ornate detailing below the sink.

Boutique Art Nouveau

Keramag Design Lisa Melvin Design Modern bathroom
Lisa Melvin Design

Keramag Design

Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design

The simplicity of the Art Nouveau vanity, created by Lisa Melvin Design, is marked by the round mirror and its white surrounding fame. The square white boutique quality recreates the homage to the old fashioned Art Nouveau mystique with modern detailing.

The wall is neutral to allow for the impressive central stage in the wet room to be appreciated. There are Bisazza Grigio Azzurro mosaics to nurture the nautical theme.

Rough meets the Art Nouveau curve

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The curvilinear design found on the legs of the sink are perfect Art Nouveau;  with a dynamic mirror that picks up on the dark tones of the two-legged vanity, the textural wall is a superb textural partner in this modern alternative to the classic Art Nouveau.

The harsh contrast is at once dramatic and soothing, relaying its natural aura from the materials used.

Floral simplicity

Oak Built-in Cupboard Hout Design Colonial style bathroom
Hout Design

Oak Built-in Cupboard

Hout Design
Hout Design
Hout Design

Windows are essential to the Art Nouveau theme as they duplicate the beauty and rhythm found in nature providing a luminosity bringing two worlds together harmoniously.

The floral art and design merge to be part of the everyday which awakens us to the beauty of life through nature's gifts. A traditional range of bathroom cupboards complement the red, green and white leaves on the decorative windows.

The Natural Maths within Art Nouveau

Bathroom ideas - Beige Pebbles mosaic manufacturer / producer & Exporter homify Asian style bathroom
homify

Bathroom ideas—Beige Pebbles mosaic manufacturer / producer & Exporter

homify
homify
homify

Echoing various shapes and materials are part of the Art Nouveau majesty where sturdy voluminous shapes are functionally used and combined with delicate detailing within the same space. This creates a whirlpool of natural soothing visual rhythms especially as the tones are neutral. The shapes are imposing.

White lamp shades fuse in threes, are attached to the wooden coloured wall. A mixture of tortoise shell grey tiles are used on an adjoining wall, juxtaposing the textures. The glass in the door frame follow the natural mathematical inclination that Art Nouveau focused on.

Pure white for a perfect Art Nouveau bathroom

Loft Conversion , Progressive Design London Progressive Design London Modern bathroom
Progressive Design London

Loft Conversion

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

Vertical designs form part of the essence of the Art Nouveau movement as it once again turns to nature to find its source.

The detailing of the drawers with rounded handles in silver chrome is duplicated around the bathroom. Simplicity and clean shapes conform to the theme as white as represents the essence of purity.

Choosing one Art Nouveau element

Renovation of Flat Marylebone, Saunders Interiors Ltd Saunders Interiors Ltd Eclectic style bathroom
Saunders Interiors Ltd

Renovation of Flat Marylebone

Saunders Interiors Ltd
Saunders Interiors Ltd
Saunders Interiors Ltd

Art Nouveau can be overwhelming if you are not a lover of the fluid lines that endlessly intertwine. Being selective with practical decorations can alleviate this, as the renovation of this house in Marylebone, London by Saunders Interiors, demonstrates.

A geometric shaped mirror contains the length and lines conforming to the epoch while the rest of the bathroom can indulge in complete modernism.

The stands and corners can be softened to bow to the look which Saunders Interiors have managed to address.

The everlasting Art Nouveau theme

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

With syncopated Art Nouveau lines and rhythms, a bathroom can be transformed immediately. A whiplash of interwoven designs can suggest the atmosphere created by this great 1890s movement.

From a distance you would imagine a waterfall of colour descending into the ovular freestanding bath where the overflow spills onto the floor beneath. The inviting coolness of the colours confronts the decorative style. Embrace this everlasting inventive theme.

The brightness and light of Art Nouveau

Kawalerka, Tarna Design Studio Tarna Design Studio Eclectic style bathroom
Tarna Design Studio

Tarna Design Studio
Tarna Design Studio
Tarna Design Studio

Using Art Nouveau techniques in the bathroom can be overwhelming but by choosing a dominant colour from the patterns, you can assemble a vertical linear series of different lines with inconsistent thicknesses.

You can add that special Art Nouveau touch by selecting a Swarovki S8 soap lotion dispenser with all the matching accessories to finalise the perfect frosted glass look.

Concocting this visual device adds lightness and freshness.

Less is more in Art Nouveau

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd BathroomDecoration
Grand Design London Ltd

The Broadway, SW19—Extension & Bathroom Renovation

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

Art Nouveau, in its day, was a life choice that filtered into every craft and dimension of The Arts from glass, fashion, architecture to interiors. The designers of the day were able to pace themselves with glimpses of the technique over certain parts of a building and within.

Closing tip: beautify your bathroom using Art Nouveau as either details, perhaps towel holders, carved wood design or floral wallpaper that travel the extent of the wall. Overdoing the curves and amounts can destroy the impact. Less is definitely more. Get into the mood and discover how the rehabilitation of Art Nouveau can enter your life too!

Sleek mirrored furniture

