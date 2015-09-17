The evolution of the Art Nouveau bathroom stems a wave that took Europe by storm in the late 19th century. The recognised Paris metro is one of the most well-known designs but it spread its wings in Spain, Austro-Hungary and Germany to name a few. All art forms were transformed from jewelry, The Arts, crafts, sculpture, architecture and interiors.

Today our tastes are so many-sided that we can match the modern with all styles. Marrying different conventions is an art and for some interesting ideas take a look at the bathrooms below.