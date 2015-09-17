The evolution of the Art Nouveau bathroom stems a wave that took Europe by storm in the late 19th century. The recognised Paris metro is one of the most well-known designs but it spread its wings in Spain, Austro-Hungary and Germany to name a few. All art forms were transformed from jewelry, The Arts, crafts, sculpture, architecture and interiors.
Today our tastes are so many-sided that we can match the modern with all styles. Marrying different conventions is an art and for some interesting ideas take a look at the bathrooms below.
The tightness of the space for this marble sink shows how style, shape and form become the space itself. With elements from the Art Nouveau period, the flowing curves with soft edges, help to turn the quaint room into a refined quarter.
The oval mirror adds to the distinctive subtle style with its range of greys found in the legs of the sink; the marble floor and the oyster pearl grey on the lower half of the wall contribute to the cool elegance which is heightened by the ornate detailing below the sink.
The simplicity of the Art Nouveau vanity, created by Lisa Melvin Design, is marked by the round mirror and its white surrounding fame. The square white boutique quality recreates the homage to the old fashioned Art Nouveau mystique with modern detailing.
The wall is neutral to allow for the impressive central stage in the wet room to be appreciated. There are Bisazza Grigio Azzurro mosaics to nurture the nautical theme.
The curvilinear design found on the legs of the sink are perfect Art Nouveau; with a dynamic mirror that picks up on the dark tones of the two-legged vanity, the textural wall is a superb textural partner in this modern alternative to the classic Art Nouveau.
The harsh contrast is at once dramatic and soothing, relaying its natural aura from the materials used.
Windows are essential to the Art Nouveau theme as they duplicate the beauty and rhythm found in nature providing a luminosity bringing two worlds together harmoniously.
The floral art and design merge to be part of the everyday which awakens us to the beauty of life through nature's gifts. A traditional range of bathroom cupboards complement the red, green and white leaves on the decorative windows.
Echoing various shapes and materials are part of the Art Nouveau majesty where sturdy voluminous shapes are functionally used and combined with delicate detailing within the same space. This creates a whirlpool of natural soothing visual rhythms especially as the tones are neutral. The shapes are imposing.
White lamp shades fuse in threes, are attached to the wooden coloured wall. A mixture of tortoise shell grey tiles are used on an adjoining wall, juxtaposing the textures. The glass in the door frame follow the natural mathematical inclination that Art Nouveau focused on.
Vertical designs form part of the essence of the Art Nouveau movement as it once again turns to nature to find its source.
The detailing of the drawers with rounded handles in silver chrome is duplicated around the bathroom. Simplicity and clean shapes conform to the theme as white as represents the essence of purity.
Art Nouveau can be overwhelming if you are not a lover of the fluid lines that endlessly intertwine. Being selective with practical decorations can alleviate this, as the renovation of this house in Marylebone, London by Saunders Interiors, demonstrates.
A geometric shaped mirror contains the length and lines conforming to the epoch while the rest of the bathroom can indulge in complete modernism.
The stands and corners can be softened to bow to the look which Saunders Interiors have managed to address.
With syncopated Art Nouveau lines and rhythms, a bathroom can be transformed immediately. A whiplash of interwoven designs can suggest the atmosphere created by this great 1890s movement.
From a distance you would imagine a waterfall of colour descending into the ovular freestanding bath where the overflow spills onto the floor beneath. The inviting coolness of the colours confronts the decorative style. Embrace this everlasting inventive theme.
Using Art Nouveau techniques in the bathroom can be overwhelming but by choosing a dominant colour from the patterns, you can assemble a vertical linear series of different lines with inconsistent thicknesses.
You can add that special Art Nouveau touch by selecting a Swarovki S8 soap lotion dispenser with all the matching accessories to finalise the perfect frosted glass look.
Concocting this visual device adds lightness and freshness.
Art Nouveau, in its day, was a life choice that filtered into every craft and dimension of The Arts from glass, fashion, architecture to interiors. The designers of the day were able to pace themselves with glimpses of the technique over certain parts of a building and within.
Closing tip: beautify your bathroom using Art Nouveau as either details, perhaps towel holders, carved wood design or floral wallpaper that travel the extent of the wall. Overdoing the curves and amounts can destroy the impact. Less is definitely more. Get into the mood and discover how the rehabilitation of Art Nouveau can enter your life too!