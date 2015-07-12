Top 5 projects of the week: Home renovations to garden designs

Another week done; another wonderful selection of projects on the homify platform! From renovations of historical homes, to how to get more from your garden this summer, we've been inspired some truly innovative and creative designs. If you missed anything, don't panic: we're revisiting the top 5 articles of the week now!
A rear and side extension was added to this family home in Essex, creating space for a stunning open plan family room with a modern kitchen, dining area, and stylish living area. Bursts of colour combine with sleek, contemporary furnishings for a stunning overall effect. Check out the beautiful modern interior again here.
Located on a quiet street in Surrey, this Victorian townhouse was the second most popular project this week. The redbrick property has been extended and modernised, and now boasts some bold and interesting wall designs. You really shouldn't miss the new bathroom, complete with ocean themed wallpaper. Take a full tour again here.
Thankfully, the charm and character of this Guernsey home was retained throughout the renovation process. The new interior architecture and design is sensitive to the history of the home, and the decor is both contemporary and cosy. Check out the full project again here.
This article on stylish garden designs covers a variety of styles and functions for your garden, from dining and entertaining, to creating an interesting aesthetic with furniture and decorations. Find out how to transform your garden for summer here.
At number 5 is Birchencliffe Farm, which lies at the edge of the Peak District National Park in Cheshire. This Grade II listed property has been completely restored in a way that not only allows it to function as a stylish family home, but also recognises the heritage and history of this breathtaking conservation area. See the whole project again here.