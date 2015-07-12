Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 5 projects of the week: Home renovations to garden designs

Caitlin Hughes Caitlin Hughes
Wire Garden Sculptures, Rupert Till Rupert Till Mediterranean style garden
Loading admin actions …

Another week done; another wonderful selection of projects on the homify platform! From renovations of historical homes, to how to get more from your garden this summer, we've been inspired some truly innovative and creative designs. If you missed anything, don't panic: we're revisiting the top 5 articles of the week now!

1. The ultimate modern family home

Essex Chic, Nic Antony Architects Ltd Nic Antony Architects Ltd Classic style houses
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

Essex Chic

Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

A rear and side extension was added to this family home in Essex, creating space for a stunning open plan family room with a modern kitchen, dining area, and stylish living area. Bursts of colour combine with sleek, contemporary furnishings for a stunning overall effect. Check out the beautiful modern interior again here

2. A home of colour and texture

Victorian Townhouse, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Classic style houses
Etons of Bath

Victorian Townhouse

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

Located on a quiet street in Surrey, this Victorian townhouse was the second most popular project this week. The redbrick property has been extended and modernised, and now boasts some bold and interesting wall designs. You really shouldn't miss the new bathroom, complete with ocean themed wallpaper. Take a full tour again here

3. A charming stone cottage restored

The Elms, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style houses
CCD Architects

The Elms

CCD Architects
CCD Architects
CCD Architects

Thankfully, the charm and character of this Guernsey home was retained throughout the renovation process. The new interior architecture and design is sensitive to the history of the home, and the decor is both contemporary and cosy. Check out the full project again here.

4. Stylish garden design ideas

Moule Rupert Till Mediterranean style garden
Rupert Till

Moule

Rupert Till
Rupert Till
Rupert Till

This article on stylish garden designs covers a variety of styles and functions for your garden, from dining and entertaining, to creating an interesting aesthetic with furniture and decorations. Find out how to transform your garden for summer here.

5. A traditional farmhouse with a twist

BIRCHENCLIFFE FARM E2 Architecture + Interiors Country style houses
E2 Architecture + Interiors

BIRCHENCLIFFE FARM

E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

At number 5 is Birchencliffe Farm, which lies at the edge of the Peak District National Park in Cheshire. This Grade II listed property has been completely restored in a way that not only allows it to function as a stylish family home, but also recognises the heritage and history of this breathtaking conservation area. See the whole project again here.

6 gorgeous informal dining spaces

