Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 hot tips for a cool home this summer

press profile homify press profile homify
Cenadores de Jardín, El Jardín de Ana El Jardín de Ana GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Loading admin actions …

The solstice has come and gone, which means that we are now in the throes of summer, and, with that in mind, you need to start thinking about how you can keep your spaces cool and refreshing! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell  you that you should be maintaining your home inline with the seasons, which means digging out the throw blankets in autumn and figuring out how to keep cool in summer. From your bedroom to your living room, every area in your home can be kept pleasant and bearable, just by implementing a few amazing techniques, so how about we tell you what they are? Come on; your cool summer home awaits!

1. Unplug the TV and close your laptops.

Apartamento Vila Olímpia, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Modern media room
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

Even when they're not in use, your favourite technology items can be emanating extra heat out into the room, so close those laptop lids, get the TV switched off and don't leave anything on standby, if you can help it!

2. Make your own air-con!

Cosmo Industrial Desk Industasia Office spaces & stores
Industasia

Cosmo Industrial Desk

Industasia
Industasia
Industasia

Air conditioning is a big investment and with the summer months being unpredictable in the UK, it might not be worth thinking about, but you can still get a little refreshment! Grab a bowl of ice cubes, place them in front of your desk fan and feel the cool breeze as it washes over you!

3. Freeze your pillowcases.

LUXURY EIGHT BETTWÄSCHE, 8 The Luxury Bed Co. 8 The Luxury Bed Co. BedroomTextiles
8 The Luxury Bed Co.

8 The Luxury Bed Co.
8 The Luxury Bed Co.
8 The Luxury Bed Co.

To make sure your sleep isn't interrupted by cloying heat, pop your pillowcases in the freezer for a few minutes, before you turn in for the night! Keeping your neck cool is a great way to regulate your body temperature.

4. Avoid synthetic materials.

Sahara Bed Natural Bed Company BedroomBeds & headboards
Natural Bed Company

Sahara Bed

Natural Bed Company
Natural Bed Company
Natural Bed Company

Synthetic materials in your home tend to get a little warmer in summer, so why not save them for the cooler months? Instead, look for high thread-count cottons that will let everything breath a little more!

5. Make an ice-water bottle.

Rime Pixers Scandinavian style bedroom Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,frost,rime,winter
Pixers

Rime

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

We all love a hot water bottle in winter, but in summer, you can fill your container, pop it in the freezer and et voila! An instant bed cooling device that can be popped amongst your sheets before you get in! Amazing!

6. Turn off the lights.

Mr & Mrs Hopkins Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen
Diane Berry Kitchens

Mr & Mrs Hopkins

Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

Just like your technology, lighting gives out a certain amount of heat, regardless of what bulbs you have installed. Just be sure to turn off any lights that you don't need on and it will help to maintain a more ambient temperature.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Put a time limit on showers.

Private Residence, Azerbaijan, ÜberRaum Architects ÜberRaum Architects Modern bathroom
ÜberRaum Architects

Private Residence, Azerbaijan

ÜberRaum Architects
ÜberRaum Architects
ÜberRaum Architects

Long showers have a tendency to really heat up a bathroom, especially if it is on the modest side. While cracking a window will help, it will be worth putting a time limit on everyone's washing time, to be sure that the heat and humidity doesn't get a chance to build up.

8. Add shutters to south-facing windows.

Shutters Appeal Home Shading Windows & doorsBlinds & shutters
Appeal Home Shading

Shutters

Appeal Home Shading
Appeal Home Shading
Appeal Home Shading

Any windows in your home that are south-facing will always draw a huge amount of heat indoors, so it is a good idea to get some pretty shutters in place. With a quick adjustment, you can block out direct rays, without shutting out all the light and let's be honest; shutters look PHENOMENAL!

9. Get the fresh air flowing.

Window Furniture Clayton Munroe Windows & doorsWindows Iron/Steel clayton munroe,window,fastener,stay
Clayton Munroe

Window Furniture

Clayton Munroe
Clayton Munroe
Clayton Munroe

Speaking of windows, you need to make sure you are using yours to keep fresh air flowing around your home. Crack all your windows and open a few doors and get a restorative breeze infiltrating every room in your home. Instant and free air-conditioning!

10. Try not to use the oven.

The Original British Standard Kitchen British Standard by Plain English Country style kitchen Wood Black
British Standard by Plain English

The Original British Standard Kitchen

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

Summer is for salads, so if you can, steer clear of using your oven, as nothing will heat your home up more! For those of your with traditional AGA stoves, you'll want to get to grips with seasonal switch-offs, as they give out SO much heat and wouldn't you love to save money on your running costs for a few months every year as well?

11. No tumble-drying!

Utility dwell design Modern kitchen
dwell design

Utility

dwell design
dwell design
dwell design

If you're not going to use your oven, you sure as heck shouldn't be considering drying your clothes in the tumble dryer! Talk about just filling your home with hot air! Instead, grab an airer and pop everything out on your patio to dry more naturally. Your clothes will smell nicer too!

12. Add a little shade to your balcony.

Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Modern garden Wood Green balcony
BLACKHAUS

Girl and the cat

BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

Prevention is better than cure, so before your balcony heats up too much for you to make good use of it, think about adding some screens. Even a simple trellis fence panel will block some of the heat out and give you access to a pleasant outdoor area.

13. Shade yourself from direct sunlight.

Cenadores de Jardín, El Jardín de Ana El Jardín de Ana GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
El Jardín de Ana

El Jardín de Ana
El Jardín de Ana
El Jardín de Ana

Speaking of prevention, it can be a great idea to install an awning at your home, to make sure that the sunlight can't directly infiltrate your rooms. Mounted to the wall of your home, an awning will keep your interior protected and offer you a covered outdoor space to enjoy too. Genius!

For more summer prep tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 exceptional gardens for social summer evenings.

​A heart-warming home extension in Sussex
Which of these ideas are you going to try?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks