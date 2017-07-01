Your browser is out-of-date.

14 simple but stunning gardens to give you ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
Felsted Place, Aralia Aralia Minimalist style garden Bricks Green
If you like the idea of a pretty garden, but you want to keep everything a little more simple and easy to maintain, we've found a host of wonderful spaces to inspire your future design! The landscape architects that created these fabulous projects really had a keen grasp on minimalist and striking aesthetics and we've picked out some amazingly inspiring aspects from each, just to give you a head start for your own redevelopment. You're going to love these ideas, so get ready, as here comes all the inspiration you could ever need!

1. Self-contained raised beds will never be able to get out of hand and will add a contemporary edge to proceedings too!

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite artifical lawn,eco deck,simple garden
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

2. Lawns and topiaries work perfectly together to look great but never too fussy! year-round greenery is such a great garden addition!

A Garden for Entertaining in Charlesworth Design Minimalist style garden firepit,sofa,boxballs,parasol,gabions,paving,terrace,patio,lawn,gardenroom
Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design

3. Painted fencing will brighten up your garden and become a main focal point, especially if you want to keep plants to a minimum.

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

4. A built-in grill makes for a really striking focal point and will give you day-to-night enjoyment, not to mention great party potential.

Felsted Place Aralia Minimalist style garden Stone White
Aralia
Aralia

5. Grass and shingle are a match made in heaven, especially if you want to shape your lawn into something a little more interesting.

A Yin Yang front garden homify Minimalist style garden
homify
homify

6. Order and symmetry always create a simple yet effective garden design. Think about varying heights though, with shrubs, hedges and trees.

Felsted Place Aralia Minimalist style garden Bricks Green
Aralia
Aralia

7. A charming but small garden will always look great with a slither of grass and some well considered decking. Wonderful!

abitazione, bbprogetto bbprogetto Minimalist style garden
bbprogetto
bbprogetto

8. White walls and patio slabs will make your garden look super minimal and so much brighter!

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern garden
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

9. Creating fantastic separate areas will contain different functionalities and allow for really contemporary motifs.

Outdoor Room Borrowed Space Modern garden decking,outdoor room,garden,landscape
Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space

10. A courtyard garden needs nothing more than potted plants and a sweet bistro furniture set to look great!

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern garden
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

11. Brick beds and stone slabs keep everything neat and ordered, so you can go a little funkier with your plant choices.

homify Modern garden
homify
homify

12. Acknowledge your talents! If you know more about furniture than plants, focus on some great outdoor seating!

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern garden
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

13. Gabion walls need little ongoing care, but look wonderfully industrial and unusual. They're guaranteed to impress your neighbours too!

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

14. You can't ever go wrong with a fabulous wooden pergola! Perfect for adding a little shade, climber stability and style; they are a must-have!

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden sleepers,railway sleepers,raised beds,pergola
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Outhouse designs for your garden.

This plush family home has truly breathtaking decor
Did you spot a brilliant idea for your own garden here?

