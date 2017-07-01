14 simple but stunning gardens to give you ideas

If you like the idea of a pretty garden, but you want to keep everything a little more simple and easy to maintain, we've found a host of wonderful spaces to inspire your future design! The landscape architects that created these fabulous projects really had a keen grasp on minimalist and striking aesthetics and we've picked out some amazingly inspiring aspects from each, just to give you a head start for your own redevelopment. You're going to love these ideas, so get ready, as here comes all the inspiration you could ever need!