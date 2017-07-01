10 sparkling tips to help you clean like a pro

Finally, it can be a fantastic idea to get the whole household involved with the chores! Younger kids will happily tackle a few tasks, if there is a promise of pocket money and your partner should be onboard to lend a hand and do their bit anyway, so what;s the harm in drawing up a proper rota? You'll enjoy the peace of mind it brings you!

For more cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Living room cleaning ideas —10 secrets.