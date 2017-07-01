10 sparkling tips to help you clean like a pro

While they're a fantastic investment, not everybody can afford a professional cleaner, which is why we need to know how to get our homes as clean as they would, but for less money and nothing more than a little extra time and elbow grease! We've honed in on some great tips that will definitely help you to get the gleaming, impressive home that you've always dreamt of, so if you're ready to put in the time, we're ready to give you all the info! Let's get started!
Yes, you did read that right! Not only can you use your vacuum nozzle to get into all the little crevices that dusters miss, but for a really deep clean, think about vacuuming your sofa and mattress once a week too. You'll be shocked at what a huge difference this makes!
Don't forget that your garden is, technically, a space that needs to be kept clean as well! Nothing makes lighter work of clearing dead leaves and debris than a simple rake, so why not get to grips with one, every Sunday morning, to leave your garden clean and unfussy all week?
Professional cleaners swear by running a sink of hot water in your bathroom and using that to clean all of your other surfaces, before giving the sink itself a cursory wipe and freshen up. It makes perfect sense, when you think about it and will minimise floor spills too.
Your bathroom grout always needs extra attention, as moisture build-up quickly turns to mildew, if you're not careful! A simple tip is to use an old toothbrush to scrub some bleach into your grout and it will come up like new! Be sure to vent the room properly though.
First things first, you should NEVER use fabric conditioner when you wash your towels and secondly, as soon as they are clean, get them hung up to dry and once dry, give them a shake and fold them up. This will keep them fluffy and ready to use, rather than crispy and scratchy!
We have to wonder how much time cleaners spend unravelling knotty cables, but you can prevent this becoming a problem by using cable tidies to wind up your chargers and having a specific drawer where you put everything on charge. All you need is a small hole in the back and nothing will get messy.
We know that washing up is a massive chore and soon piles up, but tackle it straight away and make some time to dry and put everything away as well. A clean sink and empty drainer is a pleasure to behold and who doesn't love reaching into a cupboard and finding exactly what they need?
We promise this isn't a slippery slope to telling you to iron your pants, but if creased curtains are driving you mad, you should give them a quick tickle with a steam iron. If they are machine washable, you could pop them in for a spin and hang them straight up, as that will allow creases to drop out naturally.
Nothing gives away a lacklustre cleaning regimen quite like dirty windows, so grab the vinegar and give them all a thorough going over, inside AND out. You don;t need to do this every single week, but at least every other week is best, if you want your home to gleam.
Finally, it can be a fantastic idea to get the whole household involved with the chores! Younger kids will happily tackle a few tasks, if there is a promise of pocket money and your partner should be onboard to lend a hand and do their bit anyway, so what;s the harm in drawing up a proper rota? You'll enjoy the peace of mind it brings you!
For more cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Living room cleaning ideas —10 secrets.