16 simple ideas for a magazine-worthy patio

Having a terrace is one thing, but knowing how to make the most of it is quite another! We've been scouring for some of the best terrace makeover and maintenance tips out there, as decreed by talented landscape architects, and we think we've honed in on an absolute goldmine of great ideas, right here! We like to share our newfound inspiration, so why not come with us now as we give you the lowdown on how you can make your terrace something really special that friends, family and most importantly, you, love to spend time on?