16 simple ideas for a magazine-worthy patio

press profile homify
proyecto residencial "SR01" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Garden Pool
Having a terrace is one thing, but knowing how to make the most of it is quite another! We've been scouring for some of the best terrace makeover and maintenance tips out there, as decreed by talented landscape architects, and we think we've honed in on an absolute goldmine of great ideas, right here! We like to share our newfound inspiration, so why not come with us now as we give you the lowdown on how you can make your terrace something really special that friends, family and most importantly, you, love to spend time on?

1. Really think about what type of flooring you're going to put down, as this will dictate everything. Make it VERY durable!

Penthouse Terrace makeover, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Studio Earthbox

2. Don't sacrifice your privacy for extra sunshine! You need to be able to really relax out there so add some screens or walls to your terrace.

homify Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

3. A pergola is a tried and true way to add some serious style to a terrace. Wood, metal or something more unusual… that's your decision to make!

Hotel Dos Casas en San Miguel de Allende, Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

4. Why not think about making your terrace look and behave like an outdoor lounge? You'll love how much more time you spend out there!

Terraza en el Guinardó., ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
ésverd—jardineria &amp; paisatgisme

5. Maybe an outdoor dining room would be more handy for you? You'll struggle to ever eat alone though, as friends will mysteriously show up all the time!

Proyecto Terraza Departamento Oriana, Sandra Molina Sandra Molina Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Sandra Molina

6. Simple ideas are often better and we really adore the idea of a private sunbathing terrace! A lounger or two, and a parasol… that's all you need.

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
Staging Factory

7. Don't be scared to play with a few different colours and textures. They'll make for such a lovely and cosy aesthetic.

Diseño de proyectos y espacios, Eurekaa Eurekaa Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Eurekaa

8. How about adding some pretty greenery, with some well-stocked planters? Simple and easy to manage!

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de GardenPlants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

9. Be sure to extend your design aesthetic into even the farthest corners! Every inch of space counts!

白金の家, アトリエ スピノザ アトリエ スピノザ Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
アトリエ スピノザ

10. Low-level slouchy furniture will add a whole new level of comfort to your terrace and make it feel like a private sanctuary.

homify Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

11. Would it take much to convince you that a tiny plunge pool would be a fabulous investment? We didn't think so!

proyecto residencial "SR01" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Garden Pool
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

12. Adding some all-weather cover will help you navigate the unpredictable UK summers that we always 'enjoy'. Add some curtains too and you'll have a real showstopper.

LOS CABOS VERANDA , DIAZ DE LUNA SIGNATURE DIAZ DE LUNA SIGNATURE Modern pool
DIAZ DE LUNA SIGNATURE

13. If you want to keep things simple and comfortable, you can't go wrong with hanging a hammock! Just practice getting in and out, when nobody is looking!

Verezzi, con3studio con3studio Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace Beige
con3studio

14. If you enjoy a spot of gardening or painting, we think that your terrace can become a fantastic location for getting some practice in! How about an easel or potting shed corner?

Self Interior 셀프 보일러실 인테리어 , 함프리 함프리 Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
함프리

15. With a little bit of sun and some furniture in place, your terrace needs only one thing; a barbecue! Add a bathroom too and you'll never need to go in the house again! Ha!

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

16. Finally, you have to think about your terrace lighting, unless you want gatherings to be plunged into darkness at dusk! Solar varieties take all the guess work out for you and come in a variety of styles too.

Decoración e iluminación exterior con aires vintage, OutSide Tech Light OutSide Tech Light GardenLighting
OutSide Tech Light

For some extra terrace tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Renovating an old terrace.

You'll love everything about this modern family home
Did you spot a motif that would work super well on your terrace here?

