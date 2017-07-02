13 things you CAN do without planning permission

If all of your home improvement aspirations get halted by the need to attain planning permission, this is the article for you, as we've done our research and found a slew of brilliant additions that need no official permissions to get started! Your architect will always be able to advise you as to the best options for your home improvement dreams, if you don't want to be applying for permits, but as a jumping off point, none of the following ideas will require you to get the go-ahead from external officials, as you could carry them out under Permitted Development Rights. Interested to find out more? Then let's begin!