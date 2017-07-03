Your browser is out-of-date.

9 stunning home entrances that will utterly seduce you

press profile homify press profile homify
BOIS FLOTTÉ, SAMANTHA DECORATION SAMANTHA DECORATION Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Your entrance hallway should be thought of as the calling card of your home! It makes the first impression on new guests, is the initial space you walk into after a long day and really sets the tone for your entire interior design scheme, so it's vital to get it right! Ask any interior designer and they'll say the same thing, but if you're not sure how you should get to grips with adding a little extra flair, have no fear, as we are bringing you a wealth of inspiration today! Let's dive in and see if any particular motifs take your fancy!

1. Minimal and lovely.

Gehele woonhuis landelijk chique, Wood Creations Wood Creations Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Pared back and with just a few splashes of greenery, this hallway makes no bones about the fact that a more natural and organic approach has been taken in this house. Gorgeous!

2. Simple and stylish.

BOIS FLOTTÉ, SAMANTHA DECORATION SAMANTHA DECORATION Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
How about a little Scandi chic? White walls, doors and furniture mix with wooden flooring and a huge plant to create a modern and fresh vibe that says welcome home!

3. Filled with rustic touches.

43 M2 Haussmanien, LD&CO.Paris "La Demoiselle et la Caisse à Outils" LD&CO.Paris 'La Demoiselle et la Caisse à Outils' Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood Blue
Bold colour and rustic accessories are the best of friends, as they seem to balance each other put with ease! This turquoise hue might be our new must-try shade!

4. All about the steps.

Escalier marche en porte à faux, Passion Escaliers Passion Escaliers Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
If you're lucky enough to have some eye-catching stairs in your hallway, you can simply make them the focus of the space! Leave them unadulterated but amplified, with something like a large plant, and just watch the way they dominate!

5. With plenty of storage.

Aménagement complet d'un rez-de-chaussée à Le Roux, Marie'S Home Marie'S Home Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Have you ever noticed that the most stylish hallways always have storage in them, in some capacity? It's to prevent clutter ruining the aesthetic and here, a handy cupboard is locking away mess and leaving contemporary furniture and fun wall hooks to grab all the attention.

6. Modern and understated.

BÉTON, SAMANTHA DECORATION SAMANTHA DECORATION Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
A monochrome colour scheme will never look bad in a hallway, as the white elements will help to make the space seem larger and fresher, while piquant black touches just add enough contrast back in! This Ikea Kallax unit is ideal as a shoe storage installation too!

7. Filled with unusual accessories.

UN INTÉRIEUR RÉINVENTÉ, UN AMOUR DE MAISON UN AMOUR DE MAISON Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
If you love your home to be an expression of your unusual and eclectic tastes, it's time to throw away the hallway decor rule book and go wild! Retro pieces, amazing wallpaper and striking furniture will all look fabulous!

8. An arty approach.

homify Grey
If you've got some artistic tendencies just waiting for an opportunity to be unleashed, your hallway could be a prime location for doing so! Plain white walls are nothing more than huge blank canvases waiting to be adorned!

9. Mirrored to perfection.

homify Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Mirrored door panels are a great way to make a hallway feel bigger, look brighter and enjoy some added practicality too! For even more impact, consider a statement lighting fixture, as it will be reflected all the way down the corridor!

For more hallway motivation, take a look at this Ideabook: 4 Head-Scratching Hallway Renovations.

A truly divine church conversion in London
Are you going to try any of these styles out in your home?

