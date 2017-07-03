9 stunning home entrances that will utterly seduce you

Your entrance hallway should be thought of as the calling card of your home! It makes the first impression on new guests, is the initial space you walk into after a long day and really sets the tone for your entire interior design scheme, so it's vital to get it right! Ask any interior designer and they'll say the same thing, but if you're not sure how you should get to grips with adding a little extra flair, have no fear, as we are bringing you a wealth of inspiration today! Let's dive in and see if any particular motifs take your fancy!
Pared back and with just a few splashes of greenery, this hallway makes no bones about the fact that a more natural and organic approach has been taken in this house. Gorgeous!
How about a little Scandi chic? White walls, doors and furniture mix with wooden flooring and a huge plant to create a modern and fresh vibe that says welcome home!
Bold colour and rustic accessories are the best of friends, as they seem to balance each other put with ease! This turquoise hue might be our new must-try shade!
If you're lucky enough to have some eye-catching stairs in your hallway, you can simply make them the focus of the space! Leave them unadulterated but amplified, with something like a large plant, and just watch the way they dominate!
Have you ever noticed that the most stylish hallways always have storage in them, in some capacity? It's to prevent clutter ruining the aesthetic and here, a handy cupboard is locking away mess and leaving contemporary furniture and fun wall hooks to grab all the attention.
A monochrome colour scheme will never look bad in a hallway, as the white elements will help to make the space seem larger and fresher, while piquant black touches just add enough contrast back in! This Ikea Kallax unit is ideal as a shoe storage installation too!
If you love your home to be an expression of your unusual and eclectic tastes, it's time to throw away the hallway decor rule book and go wild! Retro pieces, amazing wallpaper and striking furniture will all look fabulous!
If you've got some artistic tendencies just waiting for an opportunity to be unleashed, your hallway could be a prime location for doing so! Plain white walls are nothing more than huge blank canvases waiting to be adorned!
Mirrored door panels are a great way to make a hallway feel bigger, look brighter and enjoy some added practicality too! For even more impact, consider a statement lighting fixture, as it will be reflected all the way down the corridor!
