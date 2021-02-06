6 low-cost garden paths you can build for yourself

A fabulous garden is a great addition to any home, but none are complete without an equally garden path which offers easy access to every part. And it is our opinion that the world of garden path ideas becomes so much richer here in the UK where we have our fair share of garden designs (i.e. English, Cottage… ) to brag about. The only snag is that paths can be costly to lay, especially if you don't know that you can get a high-end look, using budget materials!
Landscape architects are always looking for ways to get their clients the look they want, for a designated budget, which is why we want to show you some of the innovative yet low-cost garden path ideas that they have been curating! Come and take a look and see if any of these path designs (perfect for back and front gardens) will tap into your perfect aesthetic, while not breaking the bank!
When it comes to easy garden path ideas, bricks are a cheap building material that can be used to great effect as a path! You don't need to have super skills in bricklaying in order to get a great finish and you can even look for reclaimed blocks to save a little bit of extra money! What a great idea.
Concrete paving slabs are fantastically cost-effective, easy to come by and are fairly easy to cut to any shape and size as well, but it's the way you lay them that makes them so brilliant! You literally just lay them down and you're done!
Whether you go for a rustic crazy paving look for your path, with a few different stones all laid in a winding shape or commit to a more mosaic-style with concrete as the 'glue', this is a really easy way to get a handy path! Because your slabs don't need to match, you can save serious money too, by buying leftover or bargain pieces!
Wooden slats are ideal for paths, as they are easy to treat, simple to cut and can sit on top of any material, including shingle and grass! We'd suggest using an anti-slip treatment, to be sure that you won't come a cropper after a little rainfall.
Super cheap to buy and available in a myriad of different colours, shingle is the perfect garden path material, when you are trying to watch the pennies! With edging in place, you literally just need to pour and rake a few bags of shingle and you'll have a terrific finish!
Whether it’s for front or back garden path ideas, we really like the look of a shingle base with either concrete stepping stones or wooden slabs pressed into it, as the contrast of materials always gives the impression of a bigger spend. You could go really bold, with white shingle and black stepping stones! What a look that would be!
Although a visual delight, garden paths can also be a very practical feature of landscaping. Thus, safety and ease of use should be two of your priorities when scoping out garden path ideas.
Ensure there are no trip- or slip hazards. And consider installing outdoor lighting near your garden path to not only ease visibility, but also boost your garden design.
Although important, a beautifully designed garden path should never be your only concern. Style it up with flowers, plants, and garden accessories (bird bath, anyone?), but make sure to place them in strategically selected places to enhance beautiful views. And remember: a beautiful garden (and path) can do wonders for property pricing!
Could you be planning to build a garden pathway leading to your own backyard summerhouse? Just in case, here’s What to do (and not to do).