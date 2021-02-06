6 low-cost garden paths you can build for yourself

A fabulous garden is a great addition to any home, but none are complete without an equally garden path which offers easy access to every part. And it is our opinion that the world of garden path ideas becomes so much richer here in the UK where we have our fair share of garden designs (i.e. English, Cottage… ) to brag about. The only snag is that paths can be costly to lay, especially if you don't know that you can get a high-end look, using budget materials!

Landscape architects are always looking for ways to get their clients the look they want, for a designated budget, which is why we want to show you some of the innovative yet low-cost garden path ideas that they have been curating! Come and take a look and see if any of these path designs (perfect for back and front gardens) will tap into your perfect aesthetic, while not breaking the bank!



