7 home decor styles that are back in a big way

The 1980s were synonymous with various things, including the designs conjured up by the Memphis Group, founded in Milan by Ettore Sottsass in 1981. This group of interesting characters (that included well-known artists and designers) lived for bizarre furniture, colourful fabrics, ceramics, glass and kitschy metal objects — all inspired by a fusion of Art Deco and Pop Art styles.

The Memphis Style can be clarified as follows: break all the rules that guide the world of design, experiment with unconventional materials, play with historic forms, get to know kitsch motifs and dabble in gaudy colours.

