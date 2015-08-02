10 hallway lighting ideas for the home

Creating the right ambience and mood for your home begins with the hallways. The initial point of entry for your home, or a connecting area, your hallways should be considered as important rooms, not just transitional areas, so the use of carefully selected furniture and finishes is as relevant here as in your living or bedroom.
Well-chosen hallway lighting can make the difference between a warm and inviting entrance point and a dark, uninspiring space, so take a look at these examples of beautiful hallway lighting that are functional and fabulous.
Blink and you could miss the subtle electrical lighting in this hallway as the large skylight panels are being used to flood natural light into the space. This example of clever hybrid hallway lighting shows how great architecture and sleek design work hand in hand to create a natural and breathtaking effect. Though a narrow space, it seems bright, airy and spacious thanks to the use of intelligent hallway lighting options.
Bring the outdoors in with the use of glass and make the natural sunshine your first port of call for hallway lighting. Adding ambience and atmosphere, natural hallway lighting will allow a home to flex and change with the seasons and when supported by subtle electrical fixtures that blend into the background effectively, as seen here, the organic feel will be retained.
If you are fortunate enough to be blessed with high ceilings, what could be better than a statement ceiling light as a focal point? This blown glass teardrop pendulum piece is as stunning as it is effective and is an ideal choice for hallway lighting with a difference. Bright, beautiful and blending perfectly with the surroundings, this is hallway lighting at its best.
This hallway lighting system is the perfect example of how independent design and architectural features can work together symbiotically to create something really special. Following the straight lines of the wooden staircase, the linear hallway lighting installation both blends and draws attention to itself in equal measure. The harmony in this picture is inspirational and the lighting style could certainly be adapted to suit any stairway Beautiful in the daylight and giving out warmth at night, this hallway lighting is perfection.
If your hallway is more palatial than modest, so too should your hallway lighting solution be! Given a large space to work with, the possibilities for injecting style and personality into your hallway lighting are limitless, as demonstrated by this incredible chandelier from Italian Lights and Furniture. A magnificent talking point, it will also be up to the challenge of bringing adequate amounts of light into a large expanse of space, negating any dark corners. The only downside might be trying to change a bulb!
Though big and bold design is enjoying popularity, when it comes to hallway lighting there is nothing wrong with staying relatively 'classic'. These fantastic ceiling lights, featuring colossal light shades are stunning, effective and offer simple elegance. Coupled with some smaller table lamps, the traditional styling loses no impact and would work equally well in a domestic or industrial setting.
If you're keen to make a statement with your hallway lighting, artistic installations are the way to go. This breathtaking piece offers drama, sophistication, stunning hallway lighting effects and will, of course, dazzle your guests. Certainly not your average solution to hallway lighting conundrums, this is a wonderful example of design and art coming together in the home.
A beautifully detailed and reflective shade is a great way to use your hallway lighting to dramatic effect. Every day can be a disco with small nuances of light filling the entrance to your home and providing an uplifting, jovial atmosphere. Even in this traditionally styled home, the reflective properties of a detailed shade work well and help to create an inviting atmosphere.
If artistic hallway lighting takes your fancy but you can't commit to a large hanging piece, as we saw earlier, how about something small and perfectly placed? This beautiful table lamp is reminiscent of grass blades and brings a very different feel to the hallway pictured. Highly stylised and yet strangely homely, the cutting edge design allows for fun, art and functional hallway lighting to all come together in one piece.
An eye-openingly stark and simple design, these exposed bulb lights have taken minimal hallway lighting to a whole new level. Far from looking unfinished or industrial, these installations manage to look extremely cosy and inviting. Mounted on an uncluttered hallway wall, the exposed lights are simple and timeless and the perfect addition to any home, regardless of colour scheme or style.
For more interior ideas, take a look at these creative lighting ideas.