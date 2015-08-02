10 hallway lighting ideas for the home

Creating the right ambience and mood for your home begins with the hallways. The initial point of entry for your home, or a connecting area, your hallways should be considered as important rooms, not just transitional areas, so the use of carefully selected furniture and finishes is as relevant here as in your living or bedroom.

Well-chosen hallway lighting can make the difference between a warm and inviting entrance point and a dark, uninspiring space, so take a look at these examples of beautiful hallway lighting that are functional and fabulous.