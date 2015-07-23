10 stunning kitchen floors

We've already established that wooden floorboards make fabulous kitchen floors, but what if the material appeals but the finish or colour doesn't? The simple solution is to paint the floorboards a suitable colour! This clean and modern kitchen loses nothing by including natural wooden boards, thanks to a coat of white paint to match them to the cabinets. Were they left natural, the boards would have made for a far different aesthetic that would not have worked as well with the purple accents.

