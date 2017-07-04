An Amazing Narrow Terrace Transformation

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes from Oxford, where Jack Jarrett Design was approached with the following brief: take a strict budget, renovate a Victorian end-of-terrace property and turn it into a modern, sustainable family home with more usable living space.

The end results? A more coherent living space that focuses on the kitchen and the visual link between indoors and outdoors. Internal reconfigurations allow the space to open up at the rear of the house, replacing the existing store and ancillary rooms with an altogether more impressive layout.

Want to see?