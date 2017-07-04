Your browser is out-of-date.

An Amazing Narrow Terrace Transformation

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern houses
Our newest homify 360° discovery comes from Oxford, where Jack Jarrett Design was approached with the following brief: take a strict budget, renovate a Victorian end-of-terrace property and turn it into a modern, sustainable family home with more usable living space.

The end results? A more coherent living space that focuses on the kitchen and the visual link between indoors and outdoors. Internal reconfigurations allow the space to open up at the rear of the house, replacing the existing store and ancillary rooms with an altogether more impressive layout.

Want to see?

A brand-new look

The existing dilapidated conservatory was replaced with a highly insulated timber structure, lowering running costs and increasing thermal comfort. Vertically clad cedar walls provide a sympathetic contrast to the existing buff brick property, allowing the new extension to age gracefully within its context and settle into the garden.

Nice and comfy

Of course the best part is inside, where we stumble into a nice, ready-for-family-socialising kitchen, complete with dining area.

And just notice all the delicate little details that turn this cooking space into a warm and friendly design, such as the wooden floor, the patterned backsplash, the shaker cabinets, etc.

Lots of light

The cascading glass roof above allows the interior space a wonderful dynamism, transforming the kitchen/dining area with the ever-changing natural light, and providing solar gain to help heat the space during winter. 

Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.

Beautiful views

And what lies just outside this cosy little cooking space? A stone-floor terrace and fresh green garden, revealed (and accessible) via fully glazed, full length bi-fold doors that simply slide back whenever desired.

Next up on our viewing list: Traditional oast house becomes modern family home.

A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

