10 conservatory lighting ideas

Conservatories, by their very definition, always feature a lot of glass and let a huge amount of natural light pour into any house that they are connected to, but they still need to have amazing lighting features installed. To turn an extension into a day- and night room, conservatory lighting needs to be functional, beautiful and sympathetic to its surroundings.
Thus, take your time browsing through these gorgeous conservatory lighting ideas and see which one(s) inspire you the most.
A conservatory can quickly become the hottest room in the house, especially when left without air-conditioning, so when selecting your conservatory lights, give some thought to a light-fan combination. Fitted well into the roof, the fixture itself does not draw attention or take up valuable space; instead, it offers a much-needed stream of cool air alongside bright light. Perfect!
In order to not break up the wonderful expanses of natural light pouring into the room, this example sees all fixtures restricted to being conservatory wall lights and table lamps. By channelling the natural light as much as possible, the artificial conservatory lighting can be kept subtle and perfunctory, rather than needing to make a big statement, allowing the stunning room itself to take centre stage.
Which of our Lighting professionals can help you with your conservatory (and other rooms’) lighting designs?
The genius of this conservatory lighting choice is that by opting for a traditional chandelier style of fixture finished with clear crystals, it perfectly compliments and mimics the huge number of windows. Essentially this is light upon light upon light with nothing detracting from the incredible views, striking furniture or beautiful design of the building itself. By not opting for glass panels in the roof, a reliable conservatory lighting choice is necessary and also facilitates a larger piece being installed, as it has no view to hamper. Stylish, dramatic and elegant, this ticks all the boxes.
The joy of the conservatory lighting in this picture is that you could easily blink and miss it. Modern and stylish, the transparent shade allows the large fixture to become less of an intrusive feature and more of a sympathetic installation. By allowing the colours of the wood to shine through, the light is almost camouflaged and yet still offers a practical solution to the issue of using a conservatory after dark.
What an incredible space this is. The drama of the panoramic window contrasting with the hanging wood burner and enormous sofa makes this conservatory very special indeed. Clearly a very lived-in area of the house, it seems reasonable to assume that most evenings are spent here, so what could be nicer than creating a cosy family area through the use of subtle and understated conservatory lighting? With the wood burner offering a stunning amber hue, one large overhanging reading lamp is really all you need to offer mood lighting that would also allow you to read and converse.
What a breathtaking view that basically renders the television redundant. This fantastic conservatory-style room offers so much natural light during the day that in the evening, the television, combined with super subtle high level fixtures seen here in the top right of the picture, would be enough to deliver usable light and an enjoyable ambiance. By keeping the conservatory lighting inside very understated, the lights of surrounding houses outside will be drawn in to create a spectacular light show that you can enjoy from your armchair.
This vast conservatory extension has clearly been built with a keen cook in mind and as such the lighting solutions have been carefully considered. Minimal, practical and elegant, the overhanging conservatory lighting works well above the kitchen island, offering perfect cooking conditions, while the attractive modern chandelier type installation is suited to lighting the dining table. This room must look incredible at night, when the conservatory lighting is in full effect, especially as its soft luminescence contrasts with the stark metal frame of the structure.
What's fantastic about this room is that although it seems relatively 'busy', the theme as a whole really works, right down to the conservatory lighting. With a large central installation being supported by two smaller wall lights, both in a similar style, this room has a cohesive charm with a rustic or even villa-esqe edge. The use of metalwork with the natural brown leather, bare brick and a splash of mediterranean yellow works so well and tones down what could be thought of as a slightly gothic design of conservatory lighting.
When light is a main concern, glass is the natural choice for any room development. From huge windows through to skylights, conservatories are a fantastic way to inject extra space into any house. The recurrent theme of using glass in this picture from Aledoconcept has worked so beautifully, with the small cafe table being elegantly mirrored by the dramatic hanging conservatory lighting. Far from blending into the background, this fixture is so complimentary of surrounding styling that it works as a stand alone piece of furniture, as well as a perfunctory and practical item.
A beautiful small space, this conservatory is nothing short of inviting. With subdued natural lighting pouring through the windows and doors, all that is needed is some low key traditional conservatory lighting. A table lamp, in a funky style, is working wonders here and promises cosy evenings after bright days. The perfect place to relax after a long day, the muted lighting that a table lamp promises will ease anybody into a restful night.
Ceiling fixtures might form part of your conservatory lighting design (depending on budget, space, etc.); however, don't forget that you can always add to your conservatory ceiling lights (and other lighting fixtures) to boost their functionality (like installing dimmers) and visual style (like this unforgettable design in our example).
Not enough space in your conservatory for various décor pieces? Something as simple as wallpaper (and lighting shades) can complement whatever theme you're trying to flaunt, such as this example's botanical/natural/floral style.
Whether your conservatory has wall- or ceiling lights (or both, or neither), don’t discount the style power of mixing potted plants and vases full of fresh flowers with your interior style. After all, if there’s no beautiful garden view outside, those indoor plants and flowers will become much more crucial.
