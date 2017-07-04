2 jaw-dropping modern homes with totally different styles

Feel like sitting back and daydreaming about that perfect house (and how you can relax on the second-floor balcony, host a fabulous get-together on the terrace or just revel in some gardening)? Then we have the perfect house for you – or rather, houses.
Courtesy of Rotterdam-based professional Broos De Bruijn come these two striking designs – both contemporary, yet each flaunting their own unique look.
Let’s have at it!
It’s not often one encounters a house with such a striking (or high) pitched roof, which makes this one quite sublime for those of us who seek façades more striking than our neighbour’s.
And even though textured wood makes quite a star appearance in this façade, the amount of crystal-clear glass and metal ensures a strong dose of modern touches.
Can’t you just see yourself pouring tea for friends on that delightful terrace? Or enjoying a mouth-watering meal with family while enjoying the afternoon sun (or glittering night sky)? So many options!
Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.
But what about the house’s front side? Look how equally open and welcoming it is thanks to the generous amount of glass doors and windows! And see how striking the panelled wood and vertically placed metal complement one another, brought together by their stone-grey colours.
On to house number 2, also by the same experts, yet it doesn’t take a genius to discover that this one flaunts an entirely different look (and colour palette) than our previous one.
With a soft, creamy colour scheme, this modern home presents a more cubic shape, yet also knows the importance of a welcoming ambience (that stunning terrace and balcony, the generous glass doors and windows), as well as a touch of texture (the stone adorning select walls and the chimney).
Now just see how everything changes once dusk approaches and the house’s interior lights are switched on, casting a bright and warm glow to seep outdoors and treat us to a glimpse of the interiors.
Our favourite element here? That little pebble-floored pond that adds a touch of serenity to the back yard.
