2 jaw-dropping modern homes with totally different styles

Feel like sitting back and daydreaming about that perfect house (and how you can relax on the second-floor balcony, host a fabulous get-together on the terrace or just revel in some gardening)? Then we have the perfect house for you – or rather, houses.

Courtesy of Rotterdam-based professional Broos De Bruijn come these two striking designs – both contemporary, yet each flaunting their own unique look.

Let’s have at it!