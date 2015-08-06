10 shabby chic mirror designs

Shabby chic is a style and design term that has become synonymous with cute, pretty decoration that can be easily accomplished at home. Experiencing huge popularity, shabby chic items can now be seen in many homes, each having a twist of personality or nuances of personalisation and thanks to multiple tutorials about how to achieve the look, more and more items are being given the treatment.
Take a look at these ideas for shabby chic mirrors and let your imagination and DIY skills take you somewhere new.
Large in stature, pieces like this are perfect for turning into shabby chic mirrors. The style of the mirror, as it stands, is so classic that almost any house could happily accommodate it and when turned into something less gilded and more 'rubbed back', this could be a mirror dramatic enough to put all other shabby chic mirrors in the shade! Given the dramatic proportions, this could be an incredible walk in wardrobe installation or even a hallway piece.
Look past the colour scheme of this room, which is entirely opposite to shabby chic, and you will see that this room and in particular, the mirror, is perfect for a pastel makeover. If everything in this room was a sugary sweet hue, shabby chic mirrors would be ideal, especially in the style of the mantle installation. The details of the frame and the intricacy would make for an incredible DIY shabby chic piece as the edges would sand back beautifully, giving an aged but still pretty appearance without too much work.
It's easy to forget that mirrors don't solely live on our walls, they can also be unique individual pieces of furniture that stand alone! Dressing tables are the perfect recipients for shabby chic mirrors as they are, usually, already either antique, old fashioned or vintage themselves. Add in a beautifully painted and sanded back mirror and suddenly you have an elegant beautification area that makes you feel pretty as soon as you sit down. What could be better than that?
Imagine shabby chic furniture. You're picturing whitewashed dressers aren't you? Think a little outside the box though and even a minimal and modern home could include something subtle, such as some shabby chic mirrors. Take this bathroom as an example. The mirrors match the basin unit, but all of these pieces could be spruced by opting for a fun colour and rubbing back those edges. The classic tiles, pastel wall and plain sinks would all still work alongside to keep a modern theme, but by injecting something that has the appearance of being a little pre-loved, you add character.
Everything in this room lends itself to some shabby chic mirrors, even the mirror already in situ. The white wood, with pastel check upholstery and white walls would be perfectly complimented by some pastel-washed shabby chic mirrors. The style of the mirror on the wall would work perfectly for a shabby upcycle and we could imagine that a light blue-grey, similar to the colour of the cushion, would finish this room wonderfully, while tying all the themes together.
Shabby chic mirrors work in any room, from bedrooms through to bathrooms and everything in between. Here we have a wonderful example of shabby chic already in place, thanks to Holly Keeling Interiors and Styling, with all furniture and colour palates working together to make the most of the theme. This is also a great demonstration of how, in the right room, shabby chic can actually be rather ornate. This mirror has not been perfectly polished and is not without pitting and superficial marking, but that gives it the shabby chic look. When coupled with the duck egg blue walls and repurposed china cabinet, the effect is beautiful.
Older mirrors, when imperfect but still useable, are the very epitome of shabby chic. Wooden frames look great with some wear around the edges, while metal frames can pull off tarnishing, pitting and general discolouration. Effectively, shabby chic mirrors like this are making the most of an antique appearance and offer homeowners the perfect excuse to not refurbish everything they buy. It's not a lazy design trend by any means, but it does allow items to revel in the fact that they have had previous lives and injects character.
This gallery wall of shabby chic mirrors is fantastic and suits the room perfectly. The seemingly unfinished look, with character infused plaster is the perfect space for a throng of well selected and carefully hung shabby chic mirrors, that we're sure you'll agree look utterly at home here. The inclusion of upcycled furniture, such as the sewing machine treadle table just coming into view, further bolsters the lived-in look of the room and eloquently sits beneath the mirrors, as if they have long been paired together.
This room does not scream shabby chic by any means. It is beautifully well kept, with manicured flowers and regal features, yet the mirror could easily be a shabby chic piece that remains complimentary to the room. Shabby chic mirrors can be large, ornate and expensive rather than exclusively made of driftwood and white paint, always remember that! This mirror, if left imperfectly unpolished, would develop organic tarnishing that would look entirely beautiful, stupendously shabby, but most importantly; CHIC.
Shabby chic mirrors work well with any era and style, not just French Country, as you may have formerly thought. Take this deco example for instance. Dramatic, definitely not pastel and with a pattern etched into the border glass, this may not be your idea of shabby chic but it could be and it works. With some gentle ageing of the wooden framework, this piece would be a wonderfully dark shabby chic alternative which is happily partnered by the table and the contents below.
