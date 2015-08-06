10 shabby chic mirror designs

Shabby chic is a style and design term that has become synonymous with cute, pretty decoration that can be easily accomplished at home. Experiencing huge popularity, shabby chic items can now be seen in many homes, each having a twist of personality or nuances of personalisation and thanks to multiple tutorials about how to achieve the look, more and more items are being given the treatment.

Take a look at these ideas for shabby chic mirrors and let your imagination and DIY skills take you somewhere new.