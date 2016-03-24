Shoe storage ideas & solutions

Nothing ruins a perfectly finished hallways quite like multiple pairs of shoes being strewn all over the floor. Suddenly, a stunning and inviting space that has been lovingly created is overshadowed by dirty footwear that has been discarded by residents that think there is no alternative. But there is.
Let's take a look at some of the incredible hallway shoe storage options that are available to not only keep your walkways clear, but also add to your existing design theme and style. If you are wondering how to organize your shoes, just check out our shoe storage ideas below!
This hallway shoe storage shelf is brilliant due to its simplicity. Not attempting to disguise the intended purpose or hide the organised shoes, the beautiful dark wood takes the furniture piece from purely perfunctory through to stunning. When nestled next to a matching staircase, as seen here, this hallway shoe storage shelf blends with its surroundings wonderfully and brings a stylised drama to any hallway space.
Hugely popular, Scandinavian style furniture has been gradually encompassing entire homes and now, hallway shoe storage can also benefit from the Scandi touch. Simple, elegant and multi-functional, this white and beech coloured wooden shoe bench features integrated storage underneath and would be a a perfect addition to any home, especially one that already includes touches of Scandinavian design or favours a shabby chic style.
Imagination is a wonderful thing and can transform unexceptional items, such as an old crate, into eclectic furniture pieces. Used here as a striking table of a shabby chic variety, the same crate could be upcycled into a stunning hallway shoe storage piece. The natural wood will work well with any colour scheme and be robust enough to cope with shoes and wellingtons alike.
Taking a back seat to the dramatic flooring concept, this hallway shoe storage has a quiet elegance. Shoes can be easily contained on the lower shelf to ensure a clean and tidy entrance area, as well as an undisturbed view of the hexagon floor tiles. This picture works so well as the monochrome tones of the floor showcase the warmth of the wood in the hallway shoe storage table.
Pared back, open and full of character, this incredible hallway shoe storage solution from Raskl has everything. The raw materials look phenomenal together and allows for your beautiful clothes and shoes to become part of your decorating style. In a minimal hallway, this rack would pop and draw a lot of attention and in a more furnished home, it would still be a key focal point. Neutral enough to work with any style but still practical, this hallway shoe storage solution is set to be a timeless classic.
For those who are fans of the industrial look, a hallway shoe storage rack constructed from building materials is a natural choice. Keen DIY fans will be able to make this style of rack simply, or those wanting to inject some subtle designer glamour into their home could commission a piece. Ideal for open plan loft-style spaces or converted industrial premises, this hallway shoe storage can blend into its surroundings or make a statement; the choice is yours.
A single shoe plinth may not be an option for a family house (imagine the arguments about who gets to use the step every day!), but for a single person or even a tidy couple, this is a stylish and elegant hallway shoe storage solution. Opting for this style allows clothes and shoes to be showcased, rather than the rack they are being displayed on and allows other design features to draw the eye, such as this lovely wooden floor.
Hallway shoe storage has gone mobile. Antique-style metal with attached wheels makes this coat and shoe rack a portable and stylish solution to the age old problem of cluttered hallways. Perfect for not only shoes, but also boots and wellingtons, due to the open storage space, this hallway shoe storage solution would look at home in any building, from industrial through to domestic. Perfect to add an edgy touch to a more muted or shabby chic decorative theme, this roller rack is infinitely adaptable.
There is something so eternally inviting about cubby hole furniture and this dual toned hallway shoe storage unit is no exception. With varying cube sizes to accommodate any type of footwear, the whole family will be keen to put their shoes away and keep the hallway tidy and clean. The ability to personalise is clear, as different sizes and colours could be utilised, making this a one off piece for everybody.
Unless you have just one pair of shoes, more is more when it comes to hallway shoe storage. This shoe storage bench is perfect for a busy house with a lot of feet as clean, inoffensive pieces can be stored and displayed in the overhead 'locker' style boxes, while dirty or awkwardly shaped shoes can be sneakily hidden away in the ottoman bench. A great use of available space, this integrated hallway shoe storage solution is as practical as it is attractive.
What do you think about our shoe storage ideas? How do you like to organize your shoes?