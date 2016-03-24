Shoe storage ideas & solutions

Nothing ruins a perfectly finished hallways quite like multiple pairs of shoes being strewn all over the floor. Suddenly, a stunning and inviting space that has been lovingly created is overshadowed by dirty footwear that has been discarded by residents that think there is no alternative. But there is.

Let's take a look at some of the incredible hallway shoe storage options that are available to not only keep your walkways clear, but also add to your existing design theme and style. If you are wondering how to organize your shoes, just check out our shoe storage ideas below!