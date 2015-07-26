8 stunning country dining spaces

Many of us dream of a countryside escape. Somewhere far away from the hustle and bustle of the frenetic city, and within a small town or community brimming with quaint allure and character. For those who are lucky enough to live in such a place, they will undoubtedly know the charming ambience country style décor can impart on a home.

If you are unable to move or escape the city, you might want to consider injecting a little warmth using the unmistakable charm of a country style dining setting. Moreover, if you do live in the country, and wish to update your dining space, consider the following examples as some stylistic inspiration for your next domestic facelift.