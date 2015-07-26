8 stunning country dining spaces

Many of us dream of a countryside escape. Somewhere far away from the hustle and bustle of the frenetic city, and within a small town or community brimming with quaint allure and character. For those who are lucky enough to live in such a place, they will undoubtedly know the charming ambience country style décor can impart on a home.
If you are unable to move or escape the city, you might want to consider injecting a little warmth using the unmistakable charm of a country style dining setting. Moreover, if you do live in the country, and wish to update your dining space, consider the following examples as some stylistic inspiration for your next domestic facelift.
Country style is quintessentially British, its beautiful effortlessness is charming, quaint, and always welcoming. This example is a great demonstration of how to employ country style dining into your modern or contemporary dwelling. Holland and Green have perfectly juxtaposed the old with the new, combining timeless joinery with classic furniture, and plenty of modern touches and accessories. This home will most definitely stand the test of time, and is an alluring yet functional domestic space.
Within this conservatory, the dining space is casual without appearing informal. Wicker chairs add a sense of outdoor simplicity but match the country style timber table easily and seamlessly. If you are lucky enough to have a conservatory within your home, consider adding a stylish dining setting that will provide a space to relax, eat, socialise and get together with friends and family.
In this example from GOAStudio we are treated to a view of a dining space that brings the outside ‘in’ through the use of bi-fold doors. These doors open up entirely to ensure a sense of movement and cohesion between the exterior garden and courtyard space, and the interior dining area. To create a country vibe in your own home, an open dining area that embraces fresh air and the outdoors is a perfect solution.
This home has undergone a complete transformation. Originally part of a functioning farm, this structure has been refurbished to provide ample living space for its occupants. Embracing a modern aesthetic, the heritage and history of the original construction is juxtaposed against the newer and contemporary interior. If you want a country style dining space that is a little different, consider modern furniture in a traditional setting.
For that classic and timeless country aesthetic look no further than a simple timber dining table and a set of matching chairs. Choose items that are well-manufactured, to ensure they become solid and sturdy pieces of your home’s décor. Furthermore, if you would like to decorate, consider colourful blooms, luxurious linens, and handmade ceramic tableware for added authenticity to your design.
Reminiscent of something your grandmother or grandfather may have owned, this particular setting is an updated classic. Replete with patterned tablecloth and comfortable chairs, a setting such as this is sure to suit any country style home or décor. Choose quality timber furniture and pair with upholstered seats, modern linen, and plenty of neat accessories.
Peeking into through the door of this rustic home, we are treated to a glimpse of a special country style dining space. The rustic décor is brilliantly coordinated with contemporary light fittings and other statement making pieces, which ensure this is a dining space that will not be soon forgotten.
Let’s not forget the French, this provincial styled setting is replete with a timeless opulence that beautifully coordinates with the surrounding architectural style. Choose pieces of furniture that are elegantly lavish, while ensuring their chic design is humble and inviting.