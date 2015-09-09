5 terrific terrace houses

Terrace houses are synonymous with British architectural design. Located around the world in many countries, and in many different styles, terraced or row properties are highly sought after and often rich in heritage and history. Originating in Europe in the 16th century, terrace style dwellings were created to offer medium-density living, where a row of identical houses mirrored each other, and shared two, or sometimes one wall.
Today on homify we are paying tribute to stylish terrace homes. Abodes that add to the character and charm of an area or district, and work wonderfully in contributing to the richness of traditional British architecture.
Check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your home today.
Located in Herne Hill is the first terrace house we are taking a peek at today. Mirroring its neighbour, this home underwent difficult planning approval to renovate and refurbish. As is often the problem with many terraces, they require a cohesive style to match their joined dwellings. In this instance, neither home could be too dissimilar from the next. However, with these many challenges, and a capable architectural team, the home was able to overcome its hurdles, and was lovingly restored and extended. The red brick and white trim of these homes are commonplace throughout the UK, but it is these features that make terrace homes so popular and highly sought after.
Notting Hill is a prominent and in-demand district of London. Not only is it replete with stunning architecture, it features a range of open community spaces, and a thriving arts scene. It is here that we see our second glorious terrace home. Looking postcard perfect and truly resplendent, this large dwelling is beautifully restored, and adorned with many original fittings and features. The colour scheme is neutral and yet still very distinctive within the streetscape. This home's kitchen and dining space has been wonderfully renovated and updated by Kitchen Architecture, using the bulthaup brand manufacturer.
If you would like to tour this newly renovated space, check out our ideabook: A hidden gem in Notting Hill
This extremely large terrace house was previously converted into several flats. Like many large homes in London, rising house costs have meant that often a large manor residence is not required, and instead these mammoth properties are transformed into two or three dwellings. Luckily the exterior has been retained, along with the heritage fascia that provides a sense of history to the area. The new home within this building is located on the top floor. Architects E2 Architecture + Interiors were commissioned to renew this home, and provide extra levels to offer a larger space. The new second level floorplan now hosts two large bedrooms with ensuites, providing ample family area.
Similar to the aforementioned dwelling, this is another huge terrace property that houses multiple residences. Within this large and historic structure sits a 5000 sq. ft three storey apartment. Designed by MAA Architects, this gorgeous home features a roof garden and gigantic living space. Located in Knightsbridge, London, this home offers the highest level of attention-to-detail, opulent accessories, and is the ultimate is luxury English living.
This innovative makeover of this Hackney home is a great example of how terraced properties can be given a new lease on life, and brought into the 21st century. Generally historic and full of heritage features, these homes can be renovated and refurbished to suit modern family life. To set this home apart from the rest, the new colour scheme to the facade is a rich charcoal navy hue, which works wonderfully against the dark brown brick. In addition, a bright yellow door intrigues visitors, and creates interest regarding the treats that lie beyond the front entrance. Inside, a new and cheerful space has been created, stylishly renovated, the home boasts an industrial chic aesthetic.
If you would like to see some more home inspiration: check out our other ideabook: 6 balconies with superb views