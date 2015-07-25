7 simple ways to add colour to your home

To add a little verve or vivacity to our domestic décor, we often turn to colour to boost that much needed zest and zing. Enlivening a home usually includes incorporating some colourful throw cushions, or a brightly patterned rug. But what if you want to brighten your space subtly, and without the use of any additional pillows or blankets? Today on homify we are taking a look at seven different ways to incorporate a burst of brightness and a splash of colour.
Peruse the chic and stylish examples below, and enhance the energy in your home with some simple and easy suggestions.
A great way to add a burst of colour into your home is through the use of colourful table linen. Cover up that bland or blemished timber table, and infuse your domestic space with a splash of bright and bubbly colour. Choose something to contrast your existing décor, and this will ensure your new table makes a statement and acts as a central focal point for your room.
Slightly more time intensive than a new set of table linen, the salon style wall can totally reinvent a domestic space with style and glamour. If you are looking for a weekend project, consider redecorating a dull or dreary wall with a selection of interesting prints. Independent artists, vintage markets, and second hand stores can be excellent places to find all manner of interesting and intriguing art and prints. Moreover, if you fancy yourself an artist or designer, consider printing some of your snaps and displaying them proudly upon your wall.
Bright drinkware can go a long way in creating a sense of life within your home. Take a peek at these stunning jars from Nucasa, they are colourful, and a little vintage charm to their domestic interior. Choose drinkware that will enhance your space by picking items that are colourful, and yet coordinate with your home.
One of the easiest ways to reinvent your domestic space with a little colour, is using new fittings. Fittings can be purchased from a range of shops including second-hand and thrift stores, and are perfect for those on a budget. Take your boring or bland home furniture, and give it a makeover with a set of fresh handles, or knobs.
The importance of tea towels, and kitchen linen in general, is often underestimated. Fresh, colourful, and exciting kitchen linen can add interest and style to any kitchen or domestic space. Think about the ambience you want to evoke and choose a hue or pattern to match. If you want something that adds life and verve, perhaps choose a bright and energetic shade, or if you are after something a little more subtle, choose an interesting pattern or print.
To brighten your home, think about infusing your home with some statement seats. Whether you choose one seat or many, upholstered chairs, sofas, and barstools are excellent in creating a fresh and colourful vibe within a domestic space. Take a look at this example, these fluffy barstools are perfect accompaniments to the sleek white kitchen and matching floor, bringing a sense of individuality and uniqueness into the space. If you are redecorating on a budget, consider a sofa or couch cover that will breathe life into your space and hide old or worn seating with ease.
Wallpaper is an instant room enhancer, from subtle textured prints to outrageous and gaudy motifs, there is a style to suit everyone. If you want to instantly bring a little life into your home, consider a feature wall covered in an interesting wallpaper. Wallpaper has other benefits too, it can be removed if you are renting, and you can even purchase wallpaper that is made to peel on and off, ensuring the wall underneath remains intact and undamaged.