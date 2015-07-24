9 kitchen splashback ideas

Splashbacks are a kitchen essential, they not only protect your wall against food splatters, water, moisture, and potential stains, they also add to the overall aesthetic of your cooking space. A kitchen splashback can frame your entire space, and because of its importance, it is a good idea to choose one that suits your design, style, and needs. There are many different types available to the kitchen designer, from tiles, glass and stainless steel, to LED, and even simple paint. Here at homify we have collated an assortment of seven stunning splashbacks, to provide some inspiration for your next kitchen makeover.

Take a peek below, and choose your splashback with confidence.