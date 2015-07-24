9 kitchen splashback ideas

Splashbacks are a kitchen essential, they not only protect your wall against food splatters, water, moisture, and potential stains, they also add to the overall aesthetic of your cooking space. A kitchen splashback can frame your entire space, and because of its importance, it is a good idea to choose one that suits your design, style, and needs. There are many different types available to the kitchen designer, from tiles, glass and stainless steel, to LED, and even simple paint. Here at homify we have collated an assortment of seven stunning splashbacks, to provide some inspiration for your next kitchen makeover.
Take a peek below, and choose your splashback with confidence.
Marble is a timeless and luxurious choice for any kitchen splashback, not only does it look wonderfully opulent, but it adds an age-defiant glamour to any cooking space. In this example from Samantha Watkins McRae Interiors and Styling, we are privileged to tour a beautifully sleek white kitchen replete with fitting-free joinery, and a statement making Carrara marble splashback. This is a brilliant example of how marble can infuse style and timeless elegance into a contemporary cooking space.
Tiles have been around for millennia, and due to their versatility, they are a timeless and stylish option for virtually any kitchen design. In this example we see a section of the kitchen located behind the range cooker that has been tiled in a subway pattern using contrasting grey and white tiles. This adds to the essence of the country style within this space, and is a great choice for timelessness and a hard-wearing kitchen.
Glass exudes contemporary class, however it can be a fabulous choice for new and old kitchens alike. This example is a great illustration of a modern space that utilises a glass in a colourless sea foam hue. Matched with the white joinery, this kitchen is a brilliantly minimal and clean space. Not only does glass look fabulous, it is also extremely easy to clean and maintain, making it a perfect option for a busy kitchen.
Ultra-contemporary with hints of yesteryear’s modern style and taste, this brilliantly designed kitchen is a statement for this new rear extension. Spanning the length of the space, the kitchen is flanked with a stone aggregate wall tile that continues outside and into the garden, infusing a sense of movement and continuity throughout the home.
Patterned splashbacks are one of the least common within kitchens, but can add depth, interest and style to any sleek and chic kitchen. Here we see a wallpapered area that has been continued into the cooking space, and integrated into the kitchen aesthetic. It is a brilliantly bold contrast against the all-white kitchen, and injects vivacity and verve into a minimalist space.
Mirrored or reflective splashbacks are one of the best ways to add a sense of openness into a kitchen. Mirror wonderfully adds roominess as well as opulence and luxury. Here we see a mirror that is tinted with a slight charcoal tone, ensuring it is not imposing on the sleek white space. Choose mirror if you want to evoke a sense of lavish style, as well as increase the perceived spaciousness of your cooking area.
If your kitchen is low or void of natural light, you may way to think of some ingenious and creative ways to bring a little luminosity into the space. This LED lit splashback is an excellent example of a glowing and glamorous kitchen fixture. Replete with a transparent icy hue, this splashback brings a soft light into the cooking space without harsh or direct light fittings.
Who says you need a splashback at all, this kitchen wonderfully implements the floor to ceiling windows as a smart and stylish wall. Using the windows as a splashback means the occupants have a view into the garden beyond, and a kitchen that maximises the available natural light.
In an all-white kitchen, what better way to create contrast and a hint of originality, than with a bright and colourful splashback? This is a great example of how the implementation of colour can change a space, and inject a burst of verve and vivacity. Investigate the colour you intend to use, for example, red has been shown to increase appetite—perfect for a kitchen or open plan informal dining space. Choose you colour carefully, as each shade will impart a different tone and ambience on your kitchen. For something lively and bright, perhaps pick a yellow, orange, or citrus tone. For something moody and mysterious, choose greens, blues, or greys.