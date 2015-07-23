Creating a child-friendly garden

With so much time spent using electronics, gadgets, and the internet, it can seem daunting to try and get children out from beneath their iPhones, tablets, and computers. Today on homify we are taking a look at how to transform your garden to incorporate some child friendly activities and accessories, which are sure to make your outdoor area a place of enjoyment and fun. These days’ gardens are seen as places for all-ages, patches of land to breathe a little fresh air, and take in the tranquil ambience. But creating a space that appeals to all age groups can be surprisingly hard. Fear not! For some inspiration, and handy tips, we have collated six stylish ideas that are sure to bring life into your exterior space, and offer a place for your children to relax, play, and enjoy the great outdoors.