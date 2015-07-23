Creating a child-friendly garden

With so much time spent using electronics, gadgets, and the internet, it can seem daunting to try and get children out from beneath their iPhones, tablets, and computers. Today on homify we are taking a look at how to transform your garden to incorporate some child friendly activities and accessories, which are sure to make your outdoor area a place of enjoyment and fun. These days’ gardens are seen as places for all-ages, patches of land to breathe a little fresh air, and take in the tranquil ambience. But creating a space that appeals to all age groups can be surprisingly hard. Fear not! For some inspiration, and handy tips, we have collated six stylish ideas that are sure to bring life into your exterior space, and offer a place for your children to relax, play, and enjoy the great outdoors.
Rolling around in the grass, getting outdoors, and making the most of the fresh air is something many children these days do not get to experience. Change that attitude and make sure your home garden space is conducive to play with a tent and plenty of space to play. This tent from Baker and Bell is a great example that can be incorporated into many different spaces, and offers an instant cubby house for those who cannot have a built structure.
This jungle gym has everything a child could possibly want or desire. Triple slides swings, and plenty of space to hideaway and play games. Choose a jungle gym or playground if you have space to space, and want to ensure your little one’s hours of enjoyment and fun. Ensure you place this over a grassy or bark chipped area to prevent accidents if they fall.
Engaging your children in the garden is an excellent way to get them outside and into nature. Learning about the delicate eco-systems outside of the house is a great start to providing them with a healthy and fun activity. This cute garden from Lucy Summers Garden Design is a fantastic example of a neat veggie patch that offers style as well as participation. Try growing a few vegetables or plants with your children, and spend the quality time together learning within nature.
Colourful accessories such as these adorable teacup stools from Holly Palmer Contemporary Furniture add interest and fun to any outdoor garden space. Let your children throw a tea party in the yard, and add some colour with bright and exciting accessories. These can be easily washed, and stored away when not in use, providing an easy solution to cleaning up. The best part: adults love them too!
Creating a family space is an excellent way to get everyone involved in the outdoors and offer an area away from the confines of your four walls to play, socialise, and enjoy some fresh air. This outdoor area is a great example of a courtyard and garden that offers ample entertaining space, plus comfortable furniture that is kid friendly, as well as stylishly sophisticated.
A water feature can add value to your garden space as well as offer a stylish way for your children to keep some fish as pets. Unlike fish in tanks that require constant cleaning and expensive filters, food, and accessories, pond fish can tolerate a harsher environment, and clean the water feature as they swim. The fish can keep algae levels at bay, as well as preventing mosquito larvae. A pond, or water fountain is an excellent addition for any homeowner that wants a feature for their space, as well as provide something special for their children. If you have very small children, remember to instruct them on water safety, and provide a suitable wire cover over the water to prevent accidents.