7 stylish kitchen joinery ideas

Kitchen cupboards make or break your domestic aesthetic. They are often large, encompassing a huge amount of space within your cooking space, and because of this, require thoughtful consideration when redecorating or renovating. Choosing joinery can seem a tricky task; firstly there is the functionality of a chosen cupboard, not to mention the style, and the cost. To help you out, and provide a little stylistic inspiration we have gathered seven beautiful examples of kitchen cabinetry that we just adore.
Take a gander below, and ensure you refurbish your cooking space with bravura and confidence.
When looking for kitchen joinery inspiration it can be easy to settle for something simple, a chosen hue, in a nice veneer that suits your home effortlessly and easily. But what if you want something a little different? Thinking outside the box, designers Oakman, have brilliantly infused this rustic country home with a contemporary kitchen that oozes style and nonchalance. Constructed from a light ash coloured birch, this timber brings a sense of the seaside into this domestic cooking space. The cabinetry is modern, but the entire ambience is charming and characterful. Matched with a featured wall of the same timber, this space is striking, stunning, and sophisticated.
You simply cannot go wrong with a kitchen such as this one, the joinery is classic, timeless, and offers the space a sophisticated elegance. A small island offers an informal dining space plus additional storage for the medium sized kitchen. Choose this style of joinery if you have a heritage home, or simply want to evoke a traditional yet light ambience, with a touch of class and refinement. Adding statement light fittings, and matching bar stools can greatly help to infuse the space with added modernity, and the inclusion of plenty of plants and foliage bring a country vibe to the kitchen.
When creating a modern kitchen, consider sleek joinery, crisp finishes, and a minimal aesthetic. This space is a wonderful example of what can be achieved using few embellishments, and minimal adornment. The glass splashback adds to the smooth white cupboards, while the all-white hue is contrasted with light terracotta coloured floor tiles. The wonderful thing about contemporary joinery such as this is its ability to suit a heritage or modern home with ease.
If you want to add a little depth and interest to your joinery, or evoke that Mad Men-esque vibe, consider glossy timber veneer for you cupboards and cabinets. Here we see a medium timber tone used throughout the space injecting a richness and warmth in the space. Blended with stainless steel appliances, and the area is a brilliant example of a marbled and mottled timber exuding opulence, luxury, and earthy sumptuousness.
Compact kitchens tend to steer their design aesthetics towards bright, light, and white hues. This kitchen is different. Incorporating a dark matte black veneer to the joinery, the space becomes cosy, but not the least bit cloistered or cramped. Paired with glossy black accessories, dark mahogany cabinets and shelves, and an icy glass splashback, this kitchen is stylish, interesting, attention-grabbing, and most of all, practically serviceable.
Simple shaker style is one of the most popular styles available today. The aesthetic is humble, modest, unadorned, and in its uncomplicatedness, beautiful. Choose a dusty or recessive hue such as white, cream, blue, charcoal, or olive green, and pair with timber or veneer worktops. Joinery should be simple in its design, and avoid over-the-top or gaudy adornment.
Contrast can add interest and style to a kitchen space, consider using contrasting colours and shades within your joinery to add flair and elegance. This example is a truly stunning space, the dark timber cabinetry to the left of the room is matched with the kitchen island joinery, while the white on the right hand side of the room is coordinated with the kitchen worktop. This creates a yin and yang effect, which greatly enhances the overall aesthetic of the space.