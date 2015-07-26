7 stylish kitchen joinery ideas

Kitchen cupboards make or break your domestic aesthetic. They are often large, encompassing a huge amount of space within your cooking space, and because of this, require thoughtful consideration when redecorating or renovating. Choosing joinery can seem a tricky task; firstly there is the functionality of a chosen cupboard, not to mention the style, and the cost. To help you out, and provide a little stylistic inspiration we have gathered seven beautiful examples of kitchen cabinetry that we just adore.

Take a gander below, and ensure you refurbish your cooking space with bravura and confidence.