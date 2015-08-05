8 beautiful kitchen worktop ideas

Although a worktop or counter may not be the first item you choose for your updated kitchen, it is certainly the item that will turn your space from mediocre to magnificent. Once you have chosen the layout and joinery for your space, it is now time to decide on the worktop. It is important to consider the aesthetic and ambience you are attempting to achieve, as well as your budget, as counters can prove budget-busters if not properly considered. Moreover, you will want to think about how often your kitchen is used; do you need a hard-wearing and tough counter, or will you be okay with something less durable? Consider the maintenance involved, and whether your worktop will age well over time.

Think practically, and take a look below for a little inspiration, and eight trendy yet tasteful examples.