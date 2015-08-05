Your browser is out-of-date.

8 beautiful kitchen worktop ideas

homify Modern bathroom
Although a worktop or counter may not be the first item you choose for your updated kitchen, it is certainly the item that will turn your space from mediocre to magnificent. Once you have chosen the layout and joinery for your space, it is now time to decide on the worktop. It is important to consider the aesthetic and ambience you are attempting to achieve, as well as your budget, as counters can prove budget-busters if not properly considered. Moreover, you will want to think about how often your kitchen is used; do you need a hard-wearing and tough counter, or will you be okay with something less durable? Consider the maintenance involved, and whether your worktop will age well over time. 

Think practically, and take a look below for a little inspiration, and eight trendy yet tasteful examples.

Sophisticated and stylish

Seaglass House, The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

To create a sophisticated and stylish kitchen, you need stylish worktops that evoke an essence of chic elegance and glamour. Take a look at this wonderful kitchen by The Manser Practice, the joinery is finished in an attention grabbing texture, and the entire space embraces a sleek and refined aesthetic. Choose a dark veneer counter, as well as a matching cupboard hue to achieve this stylish look.

Timeless timber

Abney News N16 - Appartment ESB Flooring Classic style kitchen
ESB Flooring

You simply cannot put a foot wrong with timber, it is timeless, gorgeous, and utterly homely. Timber worktops match and coordinate especially well with white or cream joinery. Choose a timber counter if you want to evoke an atmosphere of homeliness, warmth, and country effortless.

Elegant granite

The Cow Shed Barn Conversion Kitchen in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow Classic style kitchen
in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow

Granite is the perfect choice for a hardworking and busy kitchen. It is resilient, tough, and lasts an extremely long time with minimal maintenance. Along with the countless colours and options available, choosing a granite to match your kitchen is an easy task. Simply coordinate with your joinery and colour scheme, and you will have a space that looks elegant, timeless, and sleek.

Sleek stone composite

The Markham | St. Albans | Contemporary Urban Kitchen Humphrey Munson Modern kitchen
Humphrey Munson

Stone composites, or polymer aggregates work wonderfully for virtually any kitchen space. Brands such as Corian, Hanex, Avonite, and Solid Sufacing are excellently tough and timeless options for your cooking space. Depending on your budget, there are different price options, styles and an endless selection of colours to suit any kitchen you may want to create. Here a composite material has been utilised for the kitchen island. It functions as one piece flowing from the floor, and offering the occupants a contemporary ambience and atmosphere.

Gorgeously glossy

Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects
New Images Architects

When considering countertops, it is also extremely important to think about the finish you would like. Depending on your chosen style and theme, you may want something high gloss, satin, matte, or a rough and raw finish. In this example, an extremely high gloss finish is used to create opulence and luxury within this flat. Choose a matte or satin option is you want something a little more subtle, and a raw finish to evoke rustic charm.

Attention to detail

Essex Chic, Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

When considering your countertops it is important to ensure attention to detail. Benches and counters are generally the first thing a person notices, and because of this, you will want to make sure they are stylish and well-finished. In this example we see a striking illustration of a kitchen that has incorporated a small gap between the worktop and the joinery below. This adds a sense of refinement and contemporary sophistication.

Magical marble

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design

Marble is possibly the king or queen of countertops. With its luxurious appearance, multiple stylistic options, and effortless glamour, marble reigns supreme in the kitchen design stakes. This example is no exception. The huge marble counter is stunningly impressive and is flanked by another large piece of marble on the adjacent wall. This marble is thick, and this helps to add a sense of lavish rigidity, as well as a contemporary effortlessness.

Dark and alluring

Drummonds Case Study: Tudor House, Roehampton homify Modern bathroom
homify

Not all counters, or worktops need to be light and bright, this darker kitchen utilises an opulent dark stone as its bench, and this brings a lavish richness into the space. Black counters can work wonderfully contrasted against lighter interiors also. This space is bright and airy, and the deep blue joinery paired with the dark stone adds a depth and intrigue into the domestic area.

What's your best tip for keeping your kitchen worktop clean and clutter-free? Let us know in the comments.

