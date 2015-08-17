6 must-have retro kitchen appliances

The kitchen is one of the key central spaces within a home. It is a gathering point for friends and family, and more often than not, where everyone collects to chat, mingle, and inspect the fridge for hidden delicacies. As the kitchen is such an important and fundamental zone within one’s home, we often want to ensure it is unique, stylish, and reflects our keen sense of style and individuality. However, due to budget restraints, landlord requirements, or simply a lack of time, often the kitchen is not high on the list of spaces to overhaul and renovate. So how can you personalise your kitchen and give it a burst of character without completely refurbishing the space? The answer lies with appliances and accessories. Appliances add style and can drastically change the ambience of a kitchen without modifying the layout or joinery.

Today we are taking a look at retro appliances and accoutrements for your kitchen that are sure to impart a sense of chic vintage style. Check out the following examples below, and consider revamping your cooking space today.