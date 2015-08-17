6 must-have retro kitchen appliances

The kitchen is one of the key central spaces within a home. It is a gathering point for friends and family, and more often than not, where everyone collects to chat, mingle, and inspect the fridge for hidden delicacies. As the kitchen is such an important and fundamental zone within one’s home, we often want to ensure it is unique, stylish, and reflects our keen sense of style and individuality. However, due to budget restraints, landlord requirements, or simply a lack of time, often the kitchen is not high on the list of spaces to overhaul and renovate. So how can you personalise your kitchen and give it a burst of character without completely refurbishing the space? The answer lies with appliances and accessories. Appliances add style and can drastically change the ambience of a kitchen without modifying the layout or joinery.
Today we are taking a look at retro appliances and accoutrements for your kitchen that are sure to impart a sense of chic vintage style. Check out the following examples below, and consider revamping your cooking space today.
The retro toaster is an item that has been popular for several years now. Evoking a sense of character and charm, this item is the perfect accompaniment to a cream kitchen, where it can coordinate with the colour scheme, while still acting as a statement piece within the room. In this example, the owners amd designers have chosen a classic kitchen design that utilises a tasteful cream tone matched with brown laminated bench tops. The toaster is a great injection of chic playfulness within this refined room, and offers the occupants a little cheerfulness and cordiality.
Who doesn't love waking up to the smell of hot coffee brewing over the stove on a cold wintery morning. Let's face it, for most individuals coffee is a must-have kitchen essential, and these days with our busy lives, coffee is a requisite home purchase. And what better way to make this intoxicating beverage, than the iconic stove top coffee maker. This item is a timeless home necessity. Generally we are used to seeing these items in their original stainless steel hue, but this Macchinetta is a pleasant retro green. The pastel tone of this espresso maker has huge vintage appeal, and would work wonderfully in any retro or traditional kitchen space.
The unmistakable Smeg retro fridge is itself as much of a contemporary classic, as it is a take on the original. Within this modern and updated London apartment's kitchen from Russian for Fish, the kitchen takes centre stage and looks fabulous against the beautiful black and white checkerboard floor, and the sleek white joinery. Although not an inexpensive choice for retro design, the fridge is a stylish inclusion in this home, and ensures the design is cohesive and stylish.
Retro accessories need not have a working function: this gorgeous little television and radio from Effepi Italy, is a great indication of how you can accessorise with cute vintage pieces while adding character to your space. Here the little portable television is a great retro find, and adds charm and charisma to the space. Use accessories such as this minimally within the space, as they will stand out effectively when not crowded with other similar items.
Here in this kitchen there are numerous retro and vintage accessories. The stand out item is again the retro toaster that sits in the corner of the room, while the matching retro bread box services the space with ease and style. Adding to the retro aesthetic is a white Le Creuset cooking pot, a glass holder, and some vintage tins, for cookies, pasta, or other dried goods. Choose many different items to create a cohesive and fashionable space, and impart a little character into your home.
The AGA cooker is one of the most iconic and quintessentially British appliances one can buy for their home. Other than looking fabulously vintage, and injecting rustic class and refinement, the AGA can heat your home, and suit almost any interior design or aesthetic. From ultra-contemporary kitchens, to traditional heritage spaces, the AGA is a beautiful and long lasting investment for your home.
If you would like to learn more about the AGA cooker, check out our other ideabook: Quintessential country style: the AGA cooker