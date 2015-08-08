8 ways to add patterns to your bathroom

Are you looking to inject your bathroom with a little pizzazz, or perhaps a hint of vivacity and verve? The solution could lie in patterns, prints, and motifs. But how do you add patterns to your existing décor and design? You may choose to re-tile your wash space. However, if your budget is not permitting, you could consider patterned curtains, wallpaper, or many other accessoires and accoutrements.
For some handy hints, take a peek at the sophisticated and tasteful designs below, and a dash of motif moxie to your interior aesthetic.
Within this stunning white bathroom there are several elements that truly make it individual, original, and exciting. One of these is the tiled floor. Evoking a sense of uniqueness and subtle eccentricity, this wash space utilises a black and white tile with an interesting yet timeless pattern to bring life and verve into this bathroom. Paired with a painted olive-green fireplace, and contemporary fixtures, this room is a delightfully whimsical experience.
Wallpaper can add life and vivacity to almost any space, and within this small toilet space, it is truly spectacular. Designed by Grand Design London, this compact area exudes a fairy tale ambience, and is a brilliant example of how to bring a motif into your wash space. Choose a wallpaper that is colourful, avoiding gaudy or over-the-top bright prints or patterns. Instead pick something subtle and simple, which will ensure the room is stylishly balanced and original.
If you would like to include a print or pattern but want something simple and subtle, why not incorporate your chosen motif within your tiles. These embossed tiles are a great way to evoke class and style, while still retaining a sense of simplicity and effortless within the bathroom. Tile one wall, or half, the result will be a recessive print that adds uniqueness and imagination.
One of the oldest and post popular patterns, the checkerboard is a great way to add interest to a space, while ensuring it will act timelessly, with guaranteed age-defiance. This bathroom is simple and elegant, the freestanding tub adds a sense of vintage glamour, while the subway tiled wall brings a luxuriousness into the space. Paired with the checkerboard floor and shower wall, this washing space is stylish, and ageless.
A hidden toilet or bathroom underneath the stairs can add value to your home, and become a very useful addition. But how to decorate this often compact and simple space? In this example we are given a glimpse into an under stair space that has incorporated a hexagonal motif into its aesthetic. By using a pattern, the area is given depth and increased spaciousness.
Textures are another smart way to add interest to your bathroom space, without choosing a pattern or motif that imposes on the space. Here we see a statement freestanding bathtub that has been placed against a black textured wall. Instantly the bathtub contrasts the dark feature wall, and looks perfectly balanced within the space. Choose textures over prints if you would like a subtle yet intriguing highlight within your bathroom.
This bathroom has a perfect balance between contemporary features, and vintage vibes. Replete with tiled walls, the designers have incorporated the pattern seamlessly with retro and vintage accessories, to create a space that looks fabulous. The antiqued mirror compliments the tiling perfectly, and the dark glass light shade is a beautiful statement to the bathroom.
Combining prints and patterns is another element to consider when incorporating motifs into your bathroom. Adding more than one pattern can create a sense of intrigue, and add depth to your design. In this example, the designers have used a coloured geometric tile, paired with a print curtain. This looks intriguing and interesting within the space, and adds a sense of originality and uniqueness.