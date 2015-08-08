8 ways to add patterns to your bathroom

Are you looking to inject your bathroom with a little pizzazz, or perhaps a hint of vivacity and verve? The solution could lie in patterns, prints, and motifs. But how do you add patterns to your existing décor and design? You may choose to re-tile your wash space. However, if your budget is not permitting, you could consider patterned curtains, wallpaper, or many other accessoires and accoutrements.

For some handy hints, take a peek at the sophisticated and tasteful designs below, and a dash of motif moxie to your interior aesthetic.