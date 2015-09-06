Mid-century makeovers

Mid-century style is experiencing a huge resurgence of popularity. Some are calling it retro mania, and thanks to hit shows such as Mad Men, vintage items and decor from the middle of the 20th century is now the height of fashion. Designers such as Eames, Wegner, and Jacobsen are seen as stylish items with a retro aesthetic that easily incorporates into a heritage or contemporary home. But how do you achieve a little mid-century charm and charisma, without your home looking like an unfortunate time capsule, stuck in the '50s or '60s?

Today on homify, we are taking a look at some beautiful interiors that have embraced a refined retro ambeince through the use of smart and stylish furniture. Check out the examples below, for some inspiration and tips to decorate your domestic spaces with confidence.