Mid-century makeovers

Mid-century style is experiencing a huge resurgence of popularity. Some are calling it retro mania, and thanks to hit shows such as Mad Men, vintage items and decor from the middle of the 20th century is now the height of fashion. Designers such as Eames, Wegner, and Jacobsen are seen as stylish items with a retro aesthetic that easily incorporates into a heritage or contemporary home. But how do you achieve a little mid-century charm and charisma, without your home looking like an unfortunate time capsule, stuck in the '50s or '60s?
Today on homify, we are taking a look at some beautiful interiors that have embraced a refined retro ambeince through the use of smart and stylish furniture. Check out the examples below, for some inspiration and tips to decorate your domestic spaces with confidence.
The first room we are looking at today is from Oakman. The designers and architects have worked extremely well together to create an area that embraces the mid-century aesthetic, with a contemporary update. Utilising mid-century furniture, the interior designers ensured the space remained minimal and spacious, with carefully chosen accessories and accoutrements within the space. The colour scheme is neutral and white, with the furniture working as a distraction from the monochromatic ceiling, walls, and floor.
Within this dining space the owners of this room have employed an eclectic range of retro furniture to evoke a sense of history and yet modernity simultaneously. The chairs ooze retro charm, and are a good example of mid-century styling. When paired with a matching black glossy table, the result is a memorable and unique space.
This space employs a range of different furniture styles to create a fusion space that appears interesting and original. The Danish sideboard is a standout feature of the room, and is contrasted by a heritage rug, and contemporary light fitting. The white colour scheme works well to highlight the furniture used within the space, and adds a sophiscated contemporary elegance to the room.
A statement chair is a great way to bring personality and colour into a room. This children's playroom is replete with all the necessary adornments for modern living, while providing space and storage for toys, and other bit and pieces. The statement seat here is a retro style mid-century item named the Swan Chair originally designed by Arne Jacobsen.
If you would like to see some more statement chairs, check out our helpful ideabook: Choosing a stylish armchair
Creating a mid-century designed space is simple, here in this example we are treated to a stylish space that looks effortlessly sophisticated. The concept has been undertaken with the help of statement retro furniture that adds a clean and stylish aesthetic. In addition, a retro lamp has been added as well as modern art hung upon the walls.
Bold colours often help to create an interior space that is lively with a moody ambience. In this example we see mid-century furniture such as the Eames DSW Chair, which is apired with a contemporary mid-century desk. The wall hue and general colour scheme of the space is playful and yet understated. Blue is the abundfant shade, and this brings a restfulness to the space.
Minimalist furniture can act in an understated and elegant way. This coffee table is a brilliant example of a stylish piece of furniture that works extremely well to add an industrial aesthetic, while imparting its mid-century charm and charisma. Pair this piece with contrasting items such as a tradition leather sofa, or other minimal pieces.
Finally, we take a look at a space that has creating a bold and interesting interior through the use of texture and colour. Mid-century pieces are seen within this living and dining space, such as the Eames dining chairs, retro sofa, and designer surfaces. A white colour scheme is contrasted by black fittings and window/door frames that help to impart a bold and sophisticated aesthetic.