Stylish shade options for your garden

The warm weather has well and truly arrived, temperatures are rising, and more and more of us are heading outside to take in the sun’s rays, and enjoy the balmier conditions. However, with the heat, comes the need to protect ourselves from the harsh UV emissions. Without retreating back inside once the sun starts to shine, we here at homify have gathered seven stylish options to provide shade to your garden or courtyard.
Check out the striking examples below, and ensure you stay sunburn free this summer.
Fancy a little glamping in your own backyard? Baker and Bell have the solution—a beautiful tepee style tent to call your own, and wile away countless hours relaxing and soaking up the fresh air, and beautiful surrounds. The wonderful part about a tent for your garden is that you can pack it up and put it somewhere different when you don’t need it. Not only that, you can take it on holiday with you, to all manner of various locations.
Your plants need protection from the elements as much as you do throughout the seasons, this Solardome from Solardome Industries is the ideal way to give your greenery what it needs. Eco-friendly, and stylish enough for any heritage or contemporary garden, a dome can make the ultimate greenhouse for your plants, or you may decide to upgrade to a larger model and use it as an outdoor dining area, spa, eco-house, or skylight, the options are simply endless.
You can’t beat the classics—this stylish outdoor setting is replete with the obligatory yet completely necessary umbrella. Protecting you from the sun for decades, the outdoor sun-brella is a brilliant way to beat the heat, and stay sunburn free during the hotter months. Choose a dining setting that has a space or hole for an umbrella, and ensure you pick an item that is large enough to cover your entire table. This example is lovely as the designers have coordinated the colour of the umbrella to the external façade of the home.
If you are building a space in your home, consider an outdoor area that embraces the environment while providing copious shade and space to relax. This gorgeous example from Nicolas Tye architects shows a home in the Cayman Islands that has wonderfully created an outdoor kitchen space, as well as plenty of zones to stay cool, and take in some rays of sunshine.
How do I love thee, let me count the ways… Emily Barrett Browning’s famous poem expresses love in a truly profound and beautiful way, and now you can have a stylish and comfortable place to sit with your darling this summer thanks to outdoor seating from Garden furniture Scotland. This piece is a great demonstration of an older style of outdoor furniture that has been updated and is now stylish enough for any comfortable abode. Sit, swing, or simply take in a cool breeze from beneath your shelter, you will find many reasons to stay outside when you have a shady place to rest.
Looking a little beyond the confines of one’s own garden, this beachside cabana-esque hammock station is a beautiful place to rest, relax and watch the world go by. If you don’t have a beach to place this upon, never fear, it will look just as tempting in your garden, on a little grass, or simply in a courtyard.
Finally, a tribute to the ingenuity of the boat sail, this sturdy and timeless piece is a brilliant way to add a little shade to your exterior dining or socialising space, while ensuring it is stylish and attractive. Place this over any outdoor space, and you are sure to add value to the area as it will become a practical place for all manner of outdoor activities.