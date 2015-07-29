Stylish shade options for your garden

The warm weather has well and truly arrived, temperatures are rising, and more and more of us are heading outside to take in the sun’s rays, and enjoy the balmier conditions. However, with the heat, comes the need to protect ourselves from the harsh UV emissions. Without retreating back inside once the sun starts to shine, we here at homify have gathered seven stylish options to provide shade to your garden or courtyard.

Check out the striking examples below, and ensure you stay sunburn free this summer.