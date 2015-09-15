How to incorporate a chair into your bathroom

Over the years bathrooms have transformed from perfunctory spaces that provide us with a private nook to wash and clean ourselves, to relaxing sanctuaries within our homes. Of course, not everyone’s bathroom is a luxury 5-star spa experience, but as we learn to intelligently design our domestic spaces, our homes become more than simply places to wash and sleep, and instead areas of rest, relaxation, serenity, and solace. These days there are countless bathrooms designs, and different ways to incorporate all manner of accessories and wash room appurtenances. Choosing pieces of accoutrement in order to create your ideal space can be a daunting and difficult task: on one hand you want to ensure your space is open and clean, while on the other hand, you want the bathroom to look stylishly appointed.
Today on homify we are taking a look at one item that always looks fabulous within a bathroom space: the humble chair. A bathroom chair can take many forms within a wash space, but acts wonderfully in providing a sense of luxury, as well as more practical uses when dressing and showering. Check out the examples below, and get some tips to incorporate a chair into your stylishly comfortable bathroom.
Creating contrast in interior design is often a great way to add interest to a space. This bathroom from Sigmar is a perfect example of how to do that. This bathroom is classic and timeless. The colour scheme is totally white, with the exception being the checkerboard tiles on the floor. The space is practical and offers the occupants a stylishly comfortable experience. With chrome fittings and white ceramic fixtures, this room does not exhibit any contrast. That is where the stylish modern chair comes into its own. Offering the room a sense of contemporary refinement, this retro styled black iron seat with timber top is a great example of how to include seating in your bathroom.
This barn conversion has undergone a drastic transformation and now houses a stylish bathroom that works perfectly with its two comfortable, yet simple seats. The tranquil environment of this wash space means seats add an effortless sense of comfort, and are easily integrated. The pebble style floor, paired with the stone bathtub, and walk-in rain shower give a sense of spa-like luxury, while the seats act practically and simply.
In this bathroom we witness a Japanese aesthetic that translates into a room, offering a Zen-like calm energy. The walk-in shower has a bamboo style floor, and a small timber stool is added to provide a place to rest while washing, or to be used as a step to allow easy showering. This bathroom is bright and energetic, the vivacious colour scheme working beautifully with the timber tones.
If you are looking for opulent luxury, then look no further than this gorgeous bathroom, replete with all the trappings and trimmings. The joinery houses everything within this space, providing storage, a bath, basins, and display cabinets. In addition, the seat that has been added is a beautiful example of upholstered furniture within a wet room. Generally we avoid upholstery in steamy spaces, as it can hold moisture and stay damp, but in this case, with the proper ventilation, it is a stunning and comfortable example.
Finally we take a look at a room that utilises a traditional and heritage style chair to add class and grace to an already stylish wash room. The space is a mixture of contemporary elements and old-world style. The colour scheme is neutral, while a grey shade is used to create contrast against the marble floor and light ceiling. The freestanding tub is a great example of an older styled item that has been remodelled to suit contemporary trends, and this is beautifully contrasted against the leather upholstered chair.
