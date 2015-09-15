How to incorporate a chair into your bathroom

Over the years bathrooms have transformed from perfunctory spaces that provide us with a private nook to wash and clean ourselves, to relaxing sanctuaries within our homes. Of course, not everyone’s bathroom is a luxury 5-star spa experience, but as we learn to intelligently design our domestic spaces, our homes become more than simply places to wash and sleep, and instead areas of rest, relaxation, serenity, and solace. These days there are countless bathrooms designs, and different ways to incorporate all manner of accessories and wash room appurtenances. Choosing pieces of accoutrement in order to create your ideal space can be a daunting and difficult task: on one hand you want to ensure your space is open and clean, while on the other hand, you want the bathroom to look stylishly appointed.

Today on homify we are taking a look at one item that always looks fabulous within a bathroom space: the humble chair. A bathroom chair can take many forms within a wash space, but acts wonderfully in providing a sense of luxury, as well as more practical uses when dressing and showering. Check out the examples below, and get some tips to incorporate a chair into your stylishly comfortable bathroom.