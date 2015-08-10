8 country style sideboards and cabinets

Sideboards are the unsung heroes of the dining room. Whether you know this piece of furniture as a buffet, sideboard, credenza, cabinet, or even console, it is a stylish item that can tie the room together, while providing incalculable storage solutions. Originally an item invented in England, the sideboard was used by servants to place food while serving. Moving forward in time, and the humble sideboard has taken on many different forms. With added shelves, cupboards, and space to house cherished curios and heirlooms, the sideboard is an excellent place to display dinner and tableware. Today on homify we are taking a look at country style sideboards and cabinets. If you would like some inspiration, we have assembled eight beautiful examples to inspire and enthral.
Check out the images below, and ensure your dining room is picture perfect with a splendidly stunning sideboard
When choosing a dining room sideboard, it can be tricky knowing where to begin, with so many different styles, colours, and options, the choices are unlimited. This classically stylish sideboard is a beautiful example of a timeless piece of furniture that exudes taste and quality, as well as offering a crisp modernity, which many other cabinets do not provide. Pair this piece with bright citrus decorations, and bespoke ceramic dinnerware.
One of the most iconic of sideboards, this country style piece of furniture wonderfully displays the owner’s cups, plates, and other stylish curios. A brilliant place to hold your recipe books too, this cabinet is a medium timber tone meaning it would be perfect paired with a light or dark colour scheme.
For that truly majestic and impressive vibe, consider a dark mahogany piece of furniture. With enough space to hold anything your dining room may require, it is an ideal choice for the opulent and luxurious home. Pictured here we see the item used as storage for barware and elegant drinkware. Plentiful space for decanters and drinking vessels makes this a perfect addition to the dining room, especially useful when hosting a dinner party or get together.
White is a brilliant colour that matches almost any aesthetic or décor. In this example, the glass windowed cupboard doors show a convenient space for plates, dinnerware, and also drinkware. Evoking a seaside aesthetic this provincial piece of furniture works wonderfully with the corresponding seating adjacent, and the native plant life within the vase.
Within this dining space an incorporated cupboard has been installed. This cupboard is actually more of a bookshelf, but offers the occupants plenty of options when choosing the function of their room. As a dining room, this piece of integrated furniture can hold plates, books, curios, or ornaments, and the handy cupboard below is an ideal space for all your table linen.
If you need storage, then you cannot look past this wonderful wall unit from The Willow Tree Workshop. The cupboards are floor to ceiling in height, and feature glass doors to some of the space, which is illuminated to display your cherished china and ornaments. The large cupboards to either side of the display space offer an area to keep cutlery, dinner party goods, and table linen, with room to spare for any other dining room appurtenances.
Here we see a rustic interior replete with a wonderful dusty pink cupboard that functions as a place to store linen and crockery, as well as an optional use as a pantry. The light hue works wonderfully against the large stone tiles, and timber table, infusing an alluring hospitableness, and style.
If you are looking for something a little more modern, but still want something that will match your country style dining setting, then look no further than this wonderful example. This wall of shelves is a fantastic way to display all of your curios and accessories, while keeping the space contemporary and serviceable. Choose a light hue for your joinery, and your space will open up and feel wonderfully spacious.