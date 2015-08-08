Your browser is out-of-date.

Guide to illuminating your entrance

press profile homify
THE PAVILION ECO HOUSE BLACKHEATH, E2 Architecture + Interiors E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
When decorating your home, the entrance, foyer, or front hall can determine the aesthetic and ambience for the rest of your dwelling. It is for this reason that you should thoughtfully consider the lighting that you implement, as this has an enormous impact on the overall atmosphere of a space. When lighting an entrance, there are many different options and styles to suit virtually any architectural design and space. From elegant wall-mounted lights to elaborate chandeliers, lighting of all shapes and sizes can impart a different character upon your domestic space. 

Today on homify we have collated six different illustrations of stylishly elegant, and timeless illumination options, which are sure to encourage you to choose your lighting with passion and confidence. Take a look at the sophisticated examples below, and get inspired today!

Wall-mounted symmetry

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Wall mounted lighting is an effortless and stylish way to ensure your home’s entrance is well-lit and easy to maintain. This contemporary dwelling avoids overhead lights to keep the ceiling fresh and avoid any impedance from a hanging light. The ceilings are of average height, but to ensure the space feels airy, the designers have circumvented any lighting that might get in the way of the linear corridor and entry. Instead these twin wall lights are added to evoke a deco vibe, and softly illuminate the space with grace and elegance.

A stylish side table lamp

Georgian Farmhouse, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
If you need a little extra illumination within your entry, consider a console table with matching side lamp. This example is a wonderful illustration of how a freestanding side lamp can exude glamour, style, and sophistication. Choose something that matches your domestic aesthetic, or get a little creative and make a statement.

Timeless chandelier

Country House in Tenterden, Bandon Interior Design Bandon Interior Design Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Chandeliers exude opulence, lavishness, style, and class. Consider a chandelier if you want to ensure your entranceway luxurious and eye-catching. When deciding on a chandelier, try matching the fitting with other contrasting elements, such as modern furniture, or a bold colour scheme, or if you want to keep your room elegant and refined, pick heritage furniture with plenty of antique and vintage influences. Chandeliers often have many multiple bulbs, to ensure your light isn’t too bright, consider a dimmer switch, or pick bulbs that are of a low wattage.

Downlights, plus a skylight

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
This fabulous entry is a great example of contemporary flair, and a modern fusion of different styles. The architecture of the dwelling consists of concrete walls, white colour scheme, blended with salon style wall décor, and plenty of curios and ornamentation. For the lighting, the architects have included a skylight to bring plenty of natural light in to the space, and added downlights to provide the illumination during the evening.

The reading corner

Stairs JBA Architecture Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Many entrances have a neat reading corner where guests or occupants can wait, sit, relax, or read. These corners and spaces need illumination separate from the main lighting to create a warm and inviting mood. In this example, a freestanding lamp has been added, this evokes cordiality and hospitableness, as well as a stylish ambience. Choose a freestanding lamp for any corner of your entry hall or corridor, and watch the space transform from dull and uninviting, to cosy and calm.

Something a little different

Staircas NSI DESIGN LTD Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
If you are looking for a different option when it comes to lighting your entrance, think outside the box and take a look at this bold example from NSI Design. Replete with LED lighting under each stair, this space is bright, and statement making. Included in the design are pathway lights, which highlight the walkway and add extra illumination to the space. Make a statement, and light your house with verve and vivacity!

How do you illuminate your entrance at home? Let us know in the comments below!

