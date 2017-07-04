10 bathroom DIY projects you can definitely manage

Even if you would class yourself as a totally DIY novice, we think we've found a few projects that you can definitely plan and oversee, if not manage to complete yourself, in order to upgrade your bathroom to something REALLY special. Bathroom designers know that it's the little extra details that set your space apart, which is why off of these ideas are perfect for a fast and impactful change to your bathroom! Come and take a look ad see which projects don't scare you!
Don't replace one boring shade for another when you could consider something far more outlandish! How about a crystal chandelier, above the bath, or lights around your mirror?
If you have a small bathroom, make more of it by removing bulky sink vanity units and simply having the pedestal out on show. Simple, yet so effective!
A walk-in shower will ALWAYS make more of an impression than a standard bathtub, so how much do you really need to soak? Let's not forget that showers are more eco-friendly as well!
Speaking of eco concerns, switching your toilet flush to a dual system, whereby you can choose between a half and full flush, will allow you to make your bathroom a whole lot greener!
How many of us are simply leaving the space above our toilets to go to waste? Some simple wall shelves will add in all the storage you need, whilst looking stylish and being super convenient.
Switching out a radiator for a heated towel rail is much simpler than you might think and it will give you access to a super handy bit of neat storage too! Who doesn't want warm fluffy towels after a bath?
Whether you add some strip lighting under a vanity unit or some film star lighting to your mirror, having some soft illumination options will make for a wonderfully indulgent bath or shower experience!
Replacing tired old tiles in your shower for something a little more fashionable and cool is simple, but will require some elbow grease! Getting the old tiles off will be the biggest chore, but after that, it will be plain sailing!
Boring sinks can really break an otherwise pretty bathroom, which is why striking bowl versions have become so popular recently. Just turn your water off before you attempt a swap!
There are lots of unusual touches you can add to a bathroom to make it really dazzle! Upcycling vintage dressers as vanity units is a great choice, but if you want a simple project, why not start by adding a rustic stool, as a toiletries caddy?
