Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 bathroom DIY projects you can definitely manage

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Eclectic style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Even if you would class yourself as a totally DIY novice, we think we've found a few projects that you can definitely plan and oversee, if not manage to complete yourself, in order to upgrade your bathroom to something REALLY special. Bathroom designers know that it's the little extra details that set your space apart, which is why off of these ideas are perfect for a fast and impactful change to your bathroom! Come and take a look ad see which projects don't scare you!

1. Upgrade a light fixture.

Bathroom Janine Stone Design Classic style bathroom Marble White luxury,bathroom
Janine Stone Design

Bathroom

Janine Stone Design
Janine Stone Design
Janine Stone Design

Don't replace one boring shade for another when you could consider something far more outlandish! How about a crystal chandelier, above the bath, or lights around your mirror?

2. Open things up with a pedestal.

Self Catering Holiday Cottage, Derek Phillips Photography Derek Phillips Photography Country style bathroom
Derek Phillips Photography

Self Catering Holiday Cottage

Derek Phillips Photography
Derek Phillips Photography
Derek Phillips Photography

If you have a small bathroom, make more of it by removing bulky sink vanity units and simply having the pedestal out on show. Simple, yet so effective!

3. Replace a cumbersome tub with a shower.

Bathrooms, Jonathan Hagen Photography Jonathan Hagen Photography Modern bathroom Tiles Green
Jonathan Hagen Photography

Jonathan Hagen Photography
Jonathan Hagen Photography
Jonathan Hagen Photography

A walk-in shower will ALWAYS make more of an impression than a standard bathtub, so how much do you really need to soak? Let's not forget that showers are more eco-friendly as well!

4. Convert to a dual-flush system.

Black&White waves Pixers Modern bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,paper,boats,waves,,'
Pixers

Black&White waves

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Speaking of eco concerns, switching your toilet flush to a dual system, whereby you can choose between a half and full flush, will allow you to make your bathroom a whole lot greener!

5. Be creative with your storage.

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

How many of us are simply leaving the space above our toilets to go to waste? Some simple wall shelves will add in all the storage you need, whilst looking stylish and being super convenient.

6. Add a heated towel rail.

Contemporary Bathroom and Lighting homify Modern bathroom
homify

Contemporary Bathroom and Lighting

homify
homify
homify

Switching out a radiator for a heated towel rail is much simpler than you might think and it will give you access to a super handy bit of neat storage too! Who doesn't want warm fluffy towels after a bath?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Add some ambient lighting.

Лофт, Interiorbox Interiorbox Industrial style bathroom
Interiorbox

Лофт

Interiorbox
Interiorbox
Interiorbox

Whether you add some strip lighting under a vanity unit or some film star lighting to your mirror, having some soft illumination options will make for a wonderfully indulgent bath or shower experience!

8. Perk up your shower tiles.

Full renovation on Trinity Road, London, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Modern bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

Full renovation on Trinity Road, London

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

Replacing tired old tiles in your shower for something a little more fashionable and cool is simple, but will require some elbow grease! Getting the old tiles off will be the biggest chore, but after that, it will be plain sailing!

9. Invest in bowl sinks.

Modern bathroom Affleck Property Services Modern bathroom
Affleck Property Services

Modern bathroom

Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services

Boring sinks can really break an otherwise pretty bathroom, which is why striking bowl versions have become so popular recently. Just turn your water off before you attempt a swap!

10. Add something unusual.

Brixton Pad 04 YAM Studios Scandinavian style bathroom White
YAM Studios

Brixton Pad 04

YAM Studios
YAM Studios
YAM Studios

There are lots of unusual touches you can add to a bathroom to make it really dazzle! Upcycling vintage dressers as vanity units is a great choice, but if you want a simple project, why not start by adding a rustic stool, as a toiletries caddy?

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Fabulous rustic bathroom furniture.

An Amazing Narrow Terrace Transformation
Did any of these ideas get you excited about a spot of DIY?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks