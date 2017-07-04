8 lovely ways to enjoy your garden in the evening

Getting the most out of your garden is vital, but do you know what you need to do in order to add some serious evening appeal? Ask any professional gardener and they'll tell you that a piquant mix of safe but stylish additions, as well as some easy to manage plans, is key to giving your garden an extended lifespan! If you don't want to head indoors when the sun starts to set, come with us now as we give you lots of great ideas for your outdoor space!
If you are hoping to use your garden at night, you need to be able to navigate it safely, which is why a sturdy and clear path is essential. Lay something non-slip and always be sure to remove debris, otherwise you could find yourself in the flowerbeds as you take a stroll!
White is wonderful, as it looks dazzling and sunny during the day, but then transforms at night, to almost become a shining beacon in your garden! White plants, pots and even large raised beds will add some serious day-to-night appeal that is hard to beat!
There's nothing nicer than sitting out in your garden, in the evening, and drinking in the gorgeous smells that it emits. This is why you really need to think about including aromatic herbs and plants, such as lavender, which will act almost like a huge room diffuser!
Don't just think about your garden furniture as a daytime investment! If you take the time to choose and buy very comfortable, slouchy outdoor furniture, make sure that you lay out, under the stars, to really get your full money's worth out of it.
This is a tip that is absolutely vital! If you have made a real effort to transform your garden into something beautiful and luscious, you must make sure that you actually enjoy it! Even if you just sit out on the patio once in a while, with a glass of wine and some great company, to oversee your domain!
Naturally, if you want to enjoy your garden at night, you need to be able to actually see it, which is why your lighting is key! We can't recommend solar illumination enough, as it won't cost you anything to run and will gently flicker on as soon as dusk starts to fall, so you won't even need to be in charge of flicking a switch! So easy!
Can you think of anything nicer than sitting in your garden and having a proper date night with your loved one? A glass of wine, a few nibbles and a hearty fire are all you need to make sure that a romantic and cosy vibe lasts long into the darker hours.
Finally, to really get more use from your garden at night, how about planning a few patio dinner parties? You'll get to impress with your culinary skills, as well as displaying your gorgeous garden credentials as well. Don;t forget to include some candles and dig out the 'good' crockery too!
For more cool garden tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 of the very best garden awnings.