8 lovely ways to enjoy your garden in the evening

press profile homify
DE BEAUVOIR SQUARE, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Modern garden Concrete White
Getting the most out of your garden is vital, but do you know what you need to do in order to add some serious evening appeal? Ask any professional gardener and they'll tell you that a piquant mix of safe but stylish additions, as well as some easy to manage plans, is key to giving your garden an extended lifespan! If you don't want to head indoors when the sun starts to set, come with us now as we give you lots of great ideas for your outdoor space!

1. Add a safe pathway.

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

If you are hoping to use your garden at night, you need to be able to navigate it safely, which is why a sturdy and clear path is essential. Lay something non-slip and always be sure to remove debris, otherwise you could find yourself in the flowerbeds as you take a stroll!

2. Highlight white elements.

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite artifical lawn,eco deck,simple garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

White is wonderful, as it looks dazzling and sunny during the day, but then transforms at night, to almost become a shining beacon in your garden! White plants, pots and even large raised beds will add some serious day-to-night appeal that is hard to beat!

3. Bring in olfactory elements!

DE BEAUVOIR SQUARE, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Modern garden Concrete White
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

DE BEAUVOIR SQUARE

Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

There's nothing nicer than sitting out in your garden, in the evening, and drinking in the gorgeous smells that it emits. This is why you really need to think about including aromatic herbs and plants, such as lavender, which will act almost like a huge room diffuser!

4. Put your furniture to good use.

Outdoor garden lounge Christine Wilkie Garden Design Modern garden
Christine Wilkie Garden Design

Outdoor garden lounge

Christine Wilkie Garden Design
Christine Wilkie Garden Design
Christine Wilkie Garden Design

Don't just think about your garden furniture as a daytime investment! If you take the time to choose and buy very comfortable, slouchy outdoor furniture, make sure that you lay out, under the stars, to really get your full money's worth out of it.

5. Enjoy the view.

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Marylebone Courtyard

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

This is a tip that is absolutely vital! If you have made a real effort to transform your garden into something beautiful and luscious, you must make sure that you actually enjoy it! Even if you just sit out on the patio once in a while, with a glass of wine and some great company, to oversee your domain!

6. Make sure your lighting is looking lovely.

Night time in the Garden GK Architects Ltd GardenLighting
GK Architects Ltd

Night time in the Garden

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Naturally, if you want to enjoy your garden at night, you need to be able to actually see it, which is why your lighting is key! We can't recommend solar illumination enough, as it won't cost you anything to run and will gently flicker on as soon as dusk starts to fall, so you won't even need to be in charge of flicking a switch! So easy!

7. Have a date night.

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

Can you think of anything nicer than sitting in your garden and having a proper date night with your loved one? A glass of wine, a few nibbles and a hearty fire are all you need to make sure that a romantic and cosy vibe lasts long into the darker hours.

8. Dine out with guests.

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Modern garden
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden

Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Finally, to really get more use from your garden at night, how about planning a few patio dinner parties? You'll get to impress with your culinary skills, as well as displaying your gorgeous garden credentials as well. Don;t forget to include some candles and dig out the 'good' crockery too!

For more cool garden tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 of the very best garden awnings.

Are you ready to enjoy your garden for a little longer each night?

