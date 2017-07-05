17 kitchen islands that are the best thing in the room

We all know that a beautiful, useful and striking island unit is the perfect finishing touch for any kitchen, but choosing between the myriad of styles available right now can seem like a gargantuan task! You want the right balance of storage, prep surface and even seating, but add in the fact that it needs to complement your current cabinets and suddenly, an already tricky decision has become so much tougher. We wanted to take a look at some of the more unusual and eye-catching island styles out there and wow, we have found some absolute corkers! The kitchen planners that selected these installations clearly had taste as well as expertise, so why not see if any of these really inspire you to think a little more about an island all of your own?