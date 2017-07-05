Your browser is out-of-date.

17 kitchen islands that are the best thing in the room

press profile homify press profile homify
One of a kind kitchen, PAN|brasilia UK Ltd PAN|brasilia UK Ltd Eclectic style kitchen
We all know that a beautiful, useful and striking island unit is the perfect finishing touch for any kitchen, but choosing between the myriad of styles available right now can seem like a gargantuan task! You want the right balance of storage, prep surface and even seating, but add in the fact that it needs to complement your current cabinets and suddenly, an already tricky decision has become so much tougher. We wanted to take a look at some of the more unusual and eye-catching island styles out there and wow, we have found some absolute corkers! The kitchen planners that selected these installations clearly had taste as well as expertise, so why not see if any of these really inspire you to think a little more about an island all of your own? 

1. This monochrome two-parter is absolutely amazing! So eye-catching and really divides the function of both parts.

MR & MRS SAMUEL'S KITCHEN, Diane Berry Kitchens Diane Berry Kitchens Modern rooms
2. Talk about the focal point of the room! The overhanging integrated breakfast bar is a genius touch!

Bright, clean, contemporary homify Modern kitchen
3. Curvaceous and contemporary, this island is all sorts of cool!

Private Residential Refurbishment, Kent homify Modern kitchen
4. Speaking of curves; would you LOOK at this wooden island! We've never seen anything like it!

Twisted Kitchen, Designer Kitchen by Morgan Designer Kitchen by Morgan Classic style kitchen
5. The colour, the shape and the Shaker cabinets here make this a one-in-a-million island design!

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft Classic style kitchen
6. Stripped pine and an organic stone counter? We can't stop staring!

View from the Utility PAN|brasilia UK Ltd Eclectic style kitchen
7. Talk about a heady injection of colour! Who can ignore this bright red installation?

Handmade In Hitchin Planet Furniture KitchenBench tops
8. The inset pockets of lighting here make sure all eyes are fixed on this sleek island!

Kitchens made in Harrogate by Inglish Design INGLISH DESIGN KitchenCabinets & shelves
9. What a size! Maybe it's a factor that does matter after all! The glossy white counter is so chic!

Countryside Retreat - Living Space, Lisa Melvin Design Lisa Melvin Design KitchenCabinets & shelves
10. Small and square but no less impactful, this island is the perfect bijou kitchen addition!

Oak kitchen, Churchwood Design Churchwood Design Classic style kitchen
11. How about square, with an inset sink AND integrated hob? You wouldn't need anything else!

Barn Conversion, Studio3Kitchens Studio3Kitchens KitchenLighting
12. The mix of materials and colours here is so dramatic! The wooden counter, for eating on, is so inviting!

Modern white gloss English kitchen AD3 Design Limited Modern kitchen
13. Is this a boat or an island? Either way, we cannot tear our eyes away! So sleek!

Cocinas con Curvatura como Diseño Innovador por Cucine Cassandra, Decoration Digest blog Decoration Digest blog Modern kitchen
14. WOW! Who would have thought that traditional wood and marble could be so engaging? Amazing!

cocina, iteracion iteracion Colonial style kitchen
15. A suspended counter and integrated lighting have made this an island to covet AND stare at!

Urban Style Kitchen - White handle-less kitchen with satin black glass units Urban Myth Modern kitchen
16. Corr! Jet black, shiny and monolithic, this island is impressive; to say the least!

A modern kitchen in rural location Urban Myth Modern kitchen
17. Polished concrete is always bound to get a lot of attention and this island is an amazing centrepiece in the room!

interiores, Gama Elite Gama Elite Eclectic style kitchen
Are you definitely sold on the idea of an island now?

