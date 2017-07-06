The easiest (and best) way to clean your bathroom

Naturally, your toilet needs the most attention in your bathroom, so you need a multi-pronged attack plan!

To start, throw some cleaning products into your bowl, the night before your bathroom cleaning schedule, as this will allow them to get to work over a decent period of time, softening any limescale and removing stains. From here,. you can get in there with a brush, for a really good scrub. Always wear rubber gloves though and don't negate the tricky under-rim and under-seat areas!

When your toilet is gleaming, always finish off with a fresh-smelling disinfectant, with bleach added and, if you have boys in the house, remind them to wipe all around the seat after they have used the facilities, as urine deposits can quickly become smelly and unpleasant, especially in summer!

For more handy bathroom cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Easy bathroom cleaning tips.