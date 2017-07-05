The outstanding Oxfordshire extension

For today’s dose of inspiration we turn to Jack Jarrett Design from Trowbridge. The project to make us go “oooh”? A generously proportioned, detached property that had seen various alterations across its life, which had seen the house increasingly fractured and disconnected to the established garden.
The proposal was to create a delicate, lightweight intervention to the rear of the house which, obliviously, also ensured not only extra space, but also some more potential in terms of style and design!
The open-plan single-storey extension is read as one volume from the garden, but by using lightwells and dropped soffits, a variety of spaces are formed inside, creating distinct functional areas for the family's enjoyment.
This modern intervention maximises views out onto the large, mature gardens to the rear of the property, with the extension providing a delicate threshold between internal and external spaces.
Let’s see what the inside spaces have been turned into…
Now this is the perfect room to indulge in some socialising and relaxation, either by oneself, or with family and friends!
In terms of architecture, high performance floor-to-ceiling glazed panels slide back to allow the exteriors to merge with the internal space during warmer months, and provide solar gain to help heat the space during winter. A thin eaves line, supported by elegant Red Grandis columns, shades the inside during the summer months to prevent overheating.
Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.
The lounging area of the new extension treats us (and the residents) to a comfy corner that’s characterised by plushness and soft style. Can’t you just see yourself getting lost in a good book while lounging on one of the sofas or chairs, with the lush green garden providing the perfect backdrop?
Let’s have a look at some more high-quality images of this stunning extension.
Next up on our viewing list: A truly divine church conversion in London.