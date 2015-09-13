Bring life to your interior balcony

When living within buildings, there are often restrictions to embellishing your home but you can enlarge on the living space by incorporating your interior balcony alongside your bedroom. When you wake up in the middle of the night or fancy a little me time in the afternoon over the week-end, here is the perfect corner for these times. Matching the tiles from the master bedroom motif elongates the design to manufacture a feeling of expansiveness.

With added ceiling lights you can tone the mood for anytime of day or night. Close off the space with long curtains for utter privacy and use shutter for the interior balcony for further impact. Keeping the colours to a minimum add some fanciful fabric to throw over the bench space then add some comfortable cushions to accentuate a theme of brown hues or greens to tie in the ceramic designs of the floor.