Bring life to your interior balcony

Finding your true colours within your home is an art that comes with understanding what your living space priorities are. Apartments can be limiting sometimes but there are excellent alternatives when looking for an entertaining area—just take a look at these interior balconies for inspiration:
A paradise can be developed through simple means by keeping to whites in your palette and allowing the space to reach its Zen. Using a wooden window bench with monochromatic coloured cushions beautifies the interior balcony and reaching inner peace.
The high ceilings allow for the calmness to rise throughout this living enclosure. Adding delicate planting in chosen spots, will adorn the theme and accomplish your goal.
If the exotic is where your heart is, developing this theme could not be easier for your interior balcony. A daybed made of bamboo supports with high frames develops the feel of a living space within remote regions. Alternatively you may decide that hanging chairs with matching mats and tables would be fit the space and are equally effective for the look.
Recreate the appeal of the Far East or the Out of Africa sensation, by keeping the colours neutral with beiges and warm whites then be more dramatic with greens through lengthy foliage that can both hang from baskets or grace the corners of your interior balcony. Then really start putting this living space into full gear.
Bring a corner of nature to your home and life. Anyone can be nimble fingered to create this simple idea for your interior balcony: imagine how idyllic an afternoon with your loved one(s) could be as you sip your afternoon tea and read the week-end papers.
Easy folding tables and chairs, decorated with colourful cushions to add some fabric freshness. This is the occasion to use your traditional tea or coffee set that you have either inherited or that you spotted in the corner shop. Why not indulge in time away from the fast paced pattern of life and make time for these quality moments through a peaceful space of your own? The added greenery will complete the atmosphere.
When living within buildings, there are often restrictions to embellishing your home but you can enlarge on the living space by incorporating your interior balcony alongside your bedroom. When you wake up in the middle of the night or fancy a little me time in the afternoon over the week-end, here is the perfect corner for these times. Matching the tiles from the master bedroom motif elongates the design to manufacture a feeling of expansiveness.
With added ceiling lights you can tone the mood for anytime of day or night. Close off the space with long curtains for utter privacy and use shutter for the interior balcony for further impact. Keeping the colours to a minimum add some fanciful fabric to throw over the bench space then add some comfortable cushions to accentuate a theme of brown hues or greens to tie in the ceramic designs of the floor.
What if you fancy having a small entertaining space within your home that is not part of the living-room? Here is an innovative living space within your interior balcony that is perfect. The mood is based on the school of Scandi-simplicity where browns and creams with greens are 'de rigueur' (a must).
The leather window seats double up also as storage space where all your accessories for treats or seasonal fabrics can be placed. The use of folding blinds adds great modern touches and can further accentuate the warmth and dynamism of the interior pad.
Capitulate to your inner calling by being carefree: your living space is precious and can really define your personality. Think of a room within a room and your interior balcony is on its way to fruition. The sliding doors act as both the boundaries and a screen from different spaces to contain the haven that you are seeking.
Mixing steel with glass railings against rough wooden floors is a strong statement: simplicity, taste and utter magnificence for all seasons. Bring out a rug to embellish the structural atmosphere or some charming plain coloured seating for a truly lived in touch.
In case you have a limited budget or perhaps stuck for ideas, here is an idea to transform your neglected interior balcony, designed by Asilvestrada. Rummage around for some wooden boxes and give them a spring spruce by updating the surface. Putting them in different positions throughout thereby developing a nonchalant look.
Turn the boxes in different directions, some on the side, others facing inwards, so there are horizontal and verticals lines playing against each other, and have fun filling them with items like vases or floral arrangements. For some added uniqueness combine the exotic with the rustic by adding a Moroccan styled light.
A rustic theme can be modernised with firm lines from stems and patterns. Your living space is ready to be enjoyed all year round.
When you have a larger interior balcony cum veranda, the moment arises to fully take advantage of the living space. Straightforward lines rule the design as you really want the view to take precedence and its action to be centre stage. The detailing of the white surrounding sofas merge into the seascape or landscape.
Punctuate one lounge chair with an ultramarine colour resonating the hues of the marine scene. Rounded shaped edges will also define a softness that can be mirrored in the shapes of the potted shrubbery contrasting by the pointed leaves of the palm trees. Giving room to each object, will also define the mood and keep the soul relaxed.
Everyone knows that having nature home, gives Mother Nature a chance to help us survive the fast city life. All your interior balcony needs are potted plants of varying sizes: perhaps keep to a certain hue of red so that the hanging leaves can be totally different when they are side by side.
Having wooden units to hold these great living green residents, you can further decorate the space with ceramic pots to add a charismatic eclecticism. The rest of the interior space can be neutral to all the colours to make their mark.
Take a walk to the edge: choose your style and if it's the height of modernism then adapt the space for five main pieces. The shape and material of the chairs and table are the main actors in play. Using fine lines to embody the style, such as an overhanging ceiling light, will draw in your guests.
There will be natural lighting that maximises natural light from the fabulous windows. Feed your style impulses with this stunning design solution to your living space. A leafy plant in one corner will bring the ensemble down to earth.