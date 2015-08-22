10 quirky English garden ideas

English novelist Henry James began his classic novel - The Portrait of a Lady (1881) - with the following sentence:

'Under certain circumstances there are few hours in life more agreeable than the hour dedicated to the ceremony known as afternoon tea.'

James is right, and where better to indulge in both the traditional past-times of reading and taking tea, than amongst the greenery of an English garden? Whilst the words 'English garden' will carry different connotations for each gardener, there are two things that will unite anyone seeking to revamp their garden with English garden décor: elegance and tranquility.

Fortunately, the décor of an English garden is not purely reserved for the acres of land surrounding stately homes; it can be achieved in your own garden with some strategic planting and iconic accessories. Whether you wish to keep things traditional, or are interested in a more contemporary, quirky twist; here are some examples of the ways in which you can fill your outdoor space with English garden décor.

Regardless of budget or space, you can maintain the quintessential elegance of an English garden with these simple style ideas.