A marriage of design styles

James Rippon
Englishcombe Lane, Hetreed Ross Architects
Loading admin actions …

In the suburbs of the picturesque English town of Bath is where you will find this previously neglected Art Deco home, built in the boom of the Art Deco period; the 1930s. Built from Bath stone ashlar, the home is somewhat of a hybrid. Looking like a traditional English cottage but with Art Deco flair, the deteriorated condition of the home led the existing house to be completely renovated, with a new contemporary extension housing the kitchen and dining room at ground level, and a home office and master bedroom suite on the upper floor. The loft space has been converted into bedrooms, and the basement garage has even been converted into a studio. With such a drastic transformation, it's hard to believe how any original features remained. However, with the help of Hetreed Ross Architects, the original charm and flair of the home has not been lost, but rather enhanced with the addition of a few subtle, modern elements.

Blending old & new

New landscaping around extension Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

New landscaping around extension

Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

Here we see the home after completion, as we see a morphing of a number of materials, textures, colours, and architectural periods. The traditional Bath stone and house climbers are juxtaposed by the rounded nature of the 20th century Art Deco elements. More modern features are also evident, such as the Terne Coated stainless steel roofing panel, solar thermal roof panels, and the cement render of the ground floor.

Art Deco facade

Front elevation Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

Front elevation

Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

The new extension wing is almost invisible as viewed from the street, so not to draw attention to itself and take away from the existing character of the neighbourhood. The only giveaway this home has had extensive work is the contrasting timber element of the extension, and more inconspicuous elements such as the new high performance windows and  skylights of the loft bedrooms.

Before work began

The original house Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

The original house

Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

It is always nice to see an image of a home before renovations begin, in order to gain a better understanding of how much was involved. Previously, the rear of the home looked lifeless and dull, and as you can tell from the above images, the home is dramatically larger, drastically changing the way this family utilises the space in their home.

Bold pops of colour

Colourful kitchen Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

Colourful kitchen

Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

Inside, the more historic period features of the exterior are contrasted by a bright and modern interior. Bold colours in the kitchen, which are set amongst a backdrop of bright whites and beige, catch the eye in every direction.

An open plan design

Kitchen Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

Kitchen

Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

The open plan nature of the modern kitchen and dining space allow for a single, full-length kitchen bench, with ample space for storage, appliances, and enough bench space for even the most chaotic chefs.

The heart of this family's home

Colourful kitchen dining Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

Colourful kitchen dining

Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

The modern extension opens onto a covetable outdoor dining area and adjacent garden, which when the doors are completely open, almost becomes one huge entertainment area.

Spiralling oak staircase

Suspended oak stair Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

Suspended oak stair

Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

The Art Deco semi-circle feature visible from the street was to be used as the stair tower to the new bedrooms in the loft. The dramatic hanging oak stairs are a beautiful and functional element to the new design, and are bathed in natural light thanks to the skylight above.

For more Art Deco inspiration, check out this North London home, which perfectly blends Art Deco flair into its ultra-modern interior design.

The Camouflaged Flat Extension
Some love it, some hate it. What’s your take on the Art Deco style? Let us know your thoughts below.

