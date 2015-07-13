A marriage of design styles

In the suburbs of the picturesque English town of Bath is where you will find this previously neglected Art Deco home, built in the boom of the Art Deco period; the 1930s. Built from Bath stone ashlar, the home is somewhat of a hybrid. Looking like a traditional English cottage but with Art Deco flair, the deteriorated condition of the home led the existing house to be completely renovated, with a new contemporary extension housing the kitchen and dining room at ground level, and a home office and master bedroom suite on the upper floor. The loft space has been converted into bedrooms, and the basement garage has even been converted into a studio. With such a drastic transformation, it's hard to believe how any original features remained. However, with the help of Hetreed Ross Architects, the original charm and flair of the home has not been lost, but rather enhanced with the addition of a few subtle, modern elements.
Here we see the home after completion, as we see a morphing of a number of materials, textures, colours, and architectural periods. The traditional Bath stone and house climbers are juxtaposed by the rounded nature of the 20th century Art Deco elements. More modern features are also evident, such as the Terne Coated stainless steel roofing panel, solar thermal roof panels, and the cement render of the ground floor.
The new extension wing is almost invisible as viewed from the street, so not to draw attention to itself and take away from the existing character of the neighbourhood. The only giveaway this home has had extensive work is the contrasting timber element of the extension, and more inconspicuous elements such as the new high performance windows and skylights of the loft bedrooms.
It is always nice to see an image of a home before renovations begin, in order to gain a better understanding of how much was involved. Previously, the rear of the home looked lifeless and dull, and as you can tell from the above images, the home is dramatically larger, drastically changing the way this family utilises the space in their home.
Inside, the more historic period features of the exterior are contrasted by a bright and modern interior. Bold colours in the kitchen, which are set amongst a backdrop of bright whites and beige, catch the eye in every direction.
The open plan nature of the modern kitchen and dining space allow for a single, full-length kitchen bench, with ample space for storage, appliances, and enough bench space for even the most chaotic chefs.
The modern extension opens onto a covetable outdoor dining area and adjacent garden, which when the doors are completely open, almost becomes one huge entertainment area.
The Art Deco semi-circle feature visible from the street was to be used as the stair tower to the new bedrooms in the loft. The dramatic hanging oak stairs are a beautiful and functional element to the new design, and are bathed in natural light thanks to the skylight above.
