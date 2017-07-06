Your browser is out-of-date.

This Gloucestershire home gets a masterful upgrade

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern dining room
The location? Marshfield, South Gloucestershire. The experts in charge? Jack Jarrett Design. The project? An early-mid nineteenth-century Grade II listed property that is typical of many mid-terrace houses, with a layout of sensible, well-proportioned rooms increasingly fractured with a series with well-intended, but poorly executed, extensions over the years. 

Originally envisaged as a serviceable yard with outbuildings, the external space had been converted over the years to a garden, which had no relationship to the rear of the house. However, the new owners wished to modernise the property and turn it into a home with more usable living space, linking the house to its garden. 

Works also included renovating the property elsewhere, retaining as much of the original fabric as possible, while removing incongruous additions to help restore the house to its former glory. 

Shall we take a look?

The new structure

There she stands! Working with Matthew Clay Architects, the small-scale intervention consolidated living arrangements at ground floor, taking advantage of the generous garden setting with glazed sliding/folding doors.

And let’s not overlook those delicious, caramel-hued timber frames of the glass doors adding so much spice to this new extension!

So much potential

A simple linking corridor helped incorporate the existing outbuildings into the property, providing a working environment for the family, and creating a small courtyard between the house and garden.

​The culinary corner

Right around the corner (literally) from the new extension’s dining space we locate the kitchen, ensuring a practical layout for cooking and dining. And just see how the natural lighting and garden views seep into this cosy little cooking space!

New space and style

The dilapidated dormer was replaced with a newly built bathroom with the same footprint, but with better environmental performance, while works to the attic restored and revealed the original roof structure.

Here we can see how the interior style of the new extension perfectly mirrors that of the existing house, such as the strong earthy/neutral tones of the living room. 

Let’s see some more images of this project/location – just because we can!

