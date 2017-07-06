This Gloucestershire home gets a masterful upgrade

The location? Marshfield, South Gloucestershire. The experts in charge? Jack Jarrett Design. The project? An early-mid nineteenth-century Grade II listed property that is typical of many mid-terrace houses, with a layout of sensible, well-proportioned rooms increasingly fractured with a series with well-intended, but poorly executed, extensions over the years.

Originally envisaged as a serviceable yard with outbuildings, the external space had been converted over the years to a garden, which had no relationship to the rear of the house. However, the new owners wished to modernise the property and turn it into a home with more usable living space, linking the house to its garden.

Works also included renovating the property elsewhere, retaining as much of the original fabric as possible, while removing incongruous additions to help restore the house to its former glory.

Shall we take a look?