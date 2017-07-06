The contemporary family home we all wish was ours

Today’s homify 360° highlight is one of those discoveries where we just want you to sit back, relax, perhaps sip on some tea while you take in the beautiful imagery (and delightfully written wording, of course) of a residential structure while you wonder if it might be the perfect dream home for you and your family.
The professionals in charge of this fabulous, two-storey contemporary-style home are KITZLINGERHAUS GMBH & CO. KG, and trust us when we say that these guys are experts when it comes to balancing a fluid link between exterior design and interior style.
Let’s take it away!
Can you already picture yourself arriving to this structure after a day at the office? See how the two-storey build with its soft neutral hues greets you. Don’t the timber-panelled surfaces (that adorn the entire garage) ensure such splendid character?
In terms of kerb appeal, the house really knows its story! Look how it flaunts all the winning elements to the street side: glass doors, fresh green garden trimmings, a neat selection of textures and patterns, etc.
Of course this isn’t an abode where all the fancy designs have been used for the exteriors and none left over for the interiors. Just see what a warm and friendly ambience is brought forth by the selection of wood, soft neutral hues and a decadent dose of natural lighting.
And let’s not forget the comfortable amount of legroom ensured by this open-plan layout of the dining room and kitchen.
As far as relaxation goes, this living room really knows the secret. With an L-shaped sofa taking up prime space in the one corner (while catching some nice sun), it also provides the perfect lookout point to see what’s going on in the rest of the open-plan layout, plus enjoy a perfect view of both the wall-mounted TV and that super modern fireplace.
Let’s check out more of this dream home…
