The contemporary family home we all wish was ours

Today’s homify 360° highlight is one of those discoveries where we just want you to sit back, relax, perhaps sip on some tea while you take in the beautiful imagery (and delightfully written wording, of course) of a residential structure while you wonder if it might be the perfect dream home for you and your family.

The professionals in charge of this fabulous, two-storey contemporary-style home are KITZLINGERHAUS GMBH & CO. KG, and trust us when we say that these guys are experts when it comes to balancing a fluid link between exterior design and interior style.

Let’s take it away!