Traditional cottage, modern extension

Located in the small hamlet of Pipehouse, within the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), this gorgeous cottage was in need of an update and a facelift. To bring this dwelling into the 21st century, and provide the occupants with a stylishly flexible home, Hetreed Ross Architects were called upon to extend and renovate. Heritage cottages generally consist of a floorplan that favours separate living spaces, and avoids open plan domestic space. To fix that, a new contemporary extension was constructed, opening up the internal spaces, maximising natural light, and creating a versatile layout. As this property lies in a green belt area, it was necessary to ensure the new construction was sympathetic to the existing and surrounding architectural vernacular. By incorporating high-quality finishes such as Scandinavian composite timber and aluminium windows, lead covered roof, and flat rooflights, the architects were able to increase energy efficiency, while remaining sensitive to the character of the area. The design received Highly Commended in the B&NES Design Quality Awards 2011, and is a testament to contemporary renovations in heritage areas.

Take a journey through this project by checking out the stylish images below…