Traditional cottage, modern extension

Located in the small hamlet of Pipehouse, within the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), this gorgeous cottage was in need of an update and a facelift. To bring this dwelling into the 21st century, and provide the occupants with a stylishly flexible home, Hetreed Ross Architects were called upon to extend and renovate. Heritage cottages generally consist of a floorplan that favours separate living spaces, and avoids open plan domestic space. To fix that, a new contemporary extension was constructed, opening up the internal spaces, maximising natural light, and creating a versatile layout. As this property lies in a green belt area, it was necessary to ensure the new construction was sympathetic to the existing and surrounding architectural vernacular. By incorporating high-quality finishes such as Scandinavian composite timber and aluminium windows, lead covered roof, and flat rooflights, the architects were able to increase energy efficiency, while remaining sensitive to the character of the area. The design received Highly Commended in the B&NES Design Quality Awards 2011, and is a testament to contemporary renovations in heritage areas.
As we peek into the stylish new rear extension we are treated to a glimpse of the updated living space. Oversized sliding doors impart a connectedness between the gorgeous sunny rear garden and the interior living areas, ensuring a practical and useable space. From this vantage we glimpse the practicality of this striking addition, as well as view the cohesion between the outdoors and indoors.
To create this homely yet modern aesthetic, the architects have employed a Scandinavian composite timber with lead detailing. This ensures the home is warm, inviting, and above all, stunningly stylish. Looking through the glass door in front of us, we are able to see the dining space, as well as the large sliding doors that connect this home so well with its outdoor entertaining and living areas. We also see the roof used in the extension: a lead covered roof that blends effortlessly with the traditionally constructed cottage.
As we move inside, the view is spectacular. Light abounds within the new garden room, and provides the ideal living space for a family to dine, live, and relax while at home. The Scandinavian timber framed windows are again seen here, as is the neutral cream colour scheme that blends effortlessly with the warm timber tones. Floor to ceiling glass sliding doors allow this space a sense of openness and luxury, again providing the living spaces with a unity to the garden beyond.
This image displays the dining room in the evening. From this perspective we are able to see the large flat rooflight, which illuminates the table in the daytime. As well as offering the dining space abundant light during the day, the kitchen also benefits from the natural illumination that floods deep into the cooking space. Once again, the space is designed tastefully and authentically to coordinate with the existing structure, but provide modern amenities and conveniences for its occupants.
Focusing on the kitchen island, we are able to glimpse the volume of warm timber tones that have been used throughout this space. The sumptuousness of this timber also provides a cleanliness to the space, and evokes a feeling of light buoyancy. Visible in this image is the new opening in the original wall of the house. From here we see the seamless connection between the kitchen and the new garden room.
Taking one final look at the exterior and it is clear that this is a stylish addition worthy of its outstandingly beautiful location. Hetreed Ross have brilliantly opened up this previously closed-off cottage, and given it an updated lease on life. Historically, cottages did not tend to make the most of their outdoor space, or garden. With the new addition, the home is fit for contemporary living, while still ensuring the dwelling is sympathetic to its heritage and history.
