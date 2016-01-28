Unique holiday homes to relax yourself

Often the true indication of astute architectural nous is seen in the designer’s ability to blend heritage and tradition with contemporary flair and modern necessity. Veddw Farm is one such example. Situated in a secluded within Wye Valley’s Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), this beautiful home has grown from the initial compact cottage to a larger family home.

Removing the cramped and cloistered spaces of the original structure, Hall + Bednarczyk Architecture’s design extends and redesigns the floorplan to create cohesive living spaces with ease of movement throughout the individual domestic zones. A new kitchen, courtyard, dining space, and glass wall with sliding doors have been added to take in the picturesque views of the trout lake beyond. Furthermore, a steel-framed outbuilding has been built to accommodate cars and additional storage, with an upper level providing a large workspace and vast terrace, which also takes in the views of the lake.

This smart design cleverly responds to the need for a 21st century home and ensures a synergy between the existing structure, the landscape and the Wye Valley’s ambience and atmosphere.