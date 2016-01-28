Unique holiday homes to relax yourself

Often the true indication of astute architectural nous is seen in the designer’s ability to blend heritage and tradition with contemporary flair and modern necessity. Veddw Farm is one such example. Situated in a secluded within Wye Valley’s Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), this beautiful home has grown from the initial compact cottage to a larger family home.
Removing the cramped and cloistered spaces of the original structure, Hall + Bednarczyk Architecture’s design extends and redesigns the floorplan to create cohesive living spaces with ease of movement throughout the individual domestic zones. A new kitchen, courtyard, dining space, and glass wall with sliding doors have been added to take in the picturesque views of the trout lake beyond. Furthermore, a steel-framed outbuilding has been built to accommodate cars and additional storage, with an upper level providing a large workspace and vast terrace, which also takes in the views of the lake.
This smart design cleverly responds to the need for a 21st century home and ensures a synergy between the existing structure, the landscape and the Wye Valley’s ambience and atmosphere.
As we view this property from the rear, just in front of the trout lake, we are given a rare glimpse into the stunning enormity of this wonderful undertaking. The architects have created cohesion between the two buildings that is made possible with astute attention-to-detail and impressive architectural skill.
The existing home displays the new rear living space, which has been enlarged and enhanced with contemporary features and modern amenities. The new building echoes the existing structure’s form, and adds key spaces to enhance the practicality and liveability of this dwelling.
Taking a closer look at the new steel framed outbuilding, we see it is entirely clad in western red cedar, with the frame still visible, creating a stylish contrast against the timber. The ground floor of this space provides garaging for the owners’ cars and abundant utility space.
There is also a space to store firewood for the home’s fireplaces, with room to store enough for the entire winter season. Moving to the top floor, the new addition provides an enormous study and home office with large balcony overlooking the lake.
As we peek into the new kitchen we are able to see the minimalist design within. The kitchen is bold, striking, and yet recessive enough to suit the existing home’s history and heritage. The kitchen is unimposing yet practical: it offers a stylishly lavish space replete with all the necessary accessories and accoutrements.
The dining space contains a large timber table and encompasses enough room to serve a large group of people. In addition we see the large sliding doors that bring the outside in, and create cohesion between the outdoors and the interior domestic spaces.
Walking towards the bedroom, the occupant experiences the floor to ceiling bookshelves that flank the hallway walls. As the entire floorplan of this home has been reconfigured and redesigned, the space now links living areas with ease and style. The cohesion between living spaces is wonderfully apparent and this corridor further enhances the comfort and warmth felt in every room of the dwelling.
Moving into the newly updated bedroom, we see and feel the creation of an effortlessly created airiness and aesthetic lightness. This large and open space is ideal for rest and relaxation, offering the occupants a chance to rejuvenate while looking out upon the picturesque lake beyond.
As we are leaving the property we get a view of this stunning home from the street. Having started from a small cottage, and grown into a large family dwelling, this redesigned house now encompasses everything needed for efficient and comfortable 21st century living.
Peering down the driveway, the timber-clad garage is visible. This new construction effortlessly coordinates with the existing home, and elicits a sense of luxury and stylish countryside living.
