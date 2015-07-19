An entertainer's dream

A kitchen is undoubtedly the centre of one’s home, the beating heart of a successful and enjoyable domestic space. These days a kitchen is more than simply a place to prepare and cook food: it is an area for friends and family to congregate, an informal dining space, and often a statement within the entire living space of a dwelling. Today on homify we tour a stunning contemporary townhouse, where the kitchen takes centre stage and offers the occupants a stylish and enjoyable communal cooking space. With a client list including renowned chef Heston Blumenthal, Kitchen Architecture have created a space replete with all the necessary accessories and accoutrements, for a high-end, and unrivalled kitchen design. Utilising bulthaup kitchen components and joinery, the team at Kitchen Architecture have effortlessly constructed an age-defiant, and striking domestic cooking space.

Take a look at the following images, and get exciting about a kitchen makeover for your dwelling today.