An entertainer's dream

A kitchen is undoubtedly the centre of one’s home, the beating heart of a successful and enjoyable domestic space. These days a kitchen is more than simply a place to prepare and cook food: it is an area for friends and family to congregate, an informal dining space, and often a statement within the entire living space of a dwelling. Today on homify we tour a stunning contemporary townhouse, where the kitchen takes centre stage and offers the occupants a stylish and enjoyable communal cooking space. With a client list including renowned chef Heston Blumenthal, Kitchen Architecture have created a space replete with all the necessary accessories and accoutrements, for a high-end, and unrivalled kitchen design. Utilising bulthaup kitchen components and joinery, the team at Kitchen Architecture have effortlessly constructed an age-defiant, and striking domestic cooking space.
Take a look at the following images, and get exciting about a kitchen makeover for your dwelling today.
As we view the property from the rear, we glimpse the stylish interior within. From this vantage the outdoor entertaining area is seen. With seating to accommodate a large group of friends or family the space is well designed and maximises visibility into the gorgeously lavish living space within. The colour scheme is a contrasted mix of creams and dark charcoals, adding a depth and interest to the space with seamlessly graceful elegance.
Making our way indoors, we experiences the entrance, which provides a stunning vista into the kitchen space at the end of the dwelling. The rich timber tones are carried throughout the property and are paired with luxuriously opulent furniture, as well as crisp cream shades to exude a rich warmth. Every element of this home is thoughtful and well-designed; from the bespoke staircase to the feature wall adjacent, each element is featured with care and restraint.
The heart of a home is its kitchen, and this is unequivocally evident in this contemporary townhouse. Sleek white joinery flanks the side wall of the home, while the kitchen island provides a space for the cooker and exhaust fan. This area is clean and crisp, ensuring the home presents a comfortable, useable, and highly unique cooking space.
Within the kitchen, handy accessories are plentiful. This stylish all in one cutting apparatus provides three near gadgets in one. A knife block, sharpener, and chopping board are practically hidden when not in use, and able to be opened right next to the sink. This further adds to the minimalist approach of the kitchen design: when in use this space is wonderfully versatile and convenient; when not needed, it tucks away, completely hidden.
Looking at the rest of the open plan living space, it is clear that the kitchen takes centre stage. It is practically the ‘beating heart’ of the home, and is not only a place to prepare and cook food, but an area to gather with friends and family. The dining space is formal and wonderfully sectioned from the rest of the room by a stylish hanging chandelier. In addition there is a warm space to sit by the wood burner that offers a cosy corner to read, relax and unwind.
Getting a close up of the breakfast bar and informal dining space, we see clearly how well the use of natural light illuminates this kitchen. A large skylight acts as a conservatory or atrium style ceiling, and this ensures the area is bright, light and airy.
Taking one final view of the home, the French doors are seen in close up. These doors offer an immediate entrance into the kitchen, making catering a garden party or outdoor gathering easy and hassle free. In addition, the French doors are coordinated with the stylish kitchen inside, with white acting as a fresh and clean colour for the home’s refined aesthetic.