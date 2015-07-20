A country home like no other

No longer are country homes simply classic and traditionally designed dwellings. These days we see more contemporary properties sporadically dotted across the landscape, punctuating the heritage and history of an area with sympathetic yet modern homes. Similarly, the contemporary family home is undergoing a transformation too—introducing ‘passive houses’: energy efficient dwellings, which minimise their impact on the surrounding environment. They are being constructed to a rigorous voluntary standard, reducing the owner and occupants’ energy costs, and in turn, their ecological footprint. Today we’ll be taking a look at an award winning property in Coldingham, a village in Berwickshire, on the Scottish coast. Taking home the Grand Designs Award in 2011, this striking property, designed by Venner Lucas Architects, is stunningly brought to life through the astute lens of Chris Humphreys Photography.

For a rare glimpse into this wonderfully designed and constructed abode, check out the images below, and journey into an environmentally friendly family home.