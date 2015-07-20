A country home like no other

No longer are country homes simply classic and traditionally designed dwellings. These days we see more contemporary properties sporadically dotted across the landscape, punctuating the heritage and history of an area with sympathetic yet modern homes. Similarly, the contemporary family home is undergoing a transformation too—introducing ‘passive houses’: energy efficient dwellings, which minimise their impact on the surrounding environment. They are being constructed to a rigorous voluntary standard, reducing the owner and occupants’ energy costs, and in turn, their ecological footprint. Today we’ll be taking a look at an award winning property in Coldingham, a village in Berwickshire, on the Scottish coast. Taking home the Grand Designs Award in 2011, this striking property, designed by Venner Lucas Architects, is stunningly brought to life through the astute lens of Chris Humphreys Photography.
For a rare glimpse into this wonderfully designed and constructed abode, check out the images below, and journey into an environmentally friendly family home.
This home is a beautiful statement against the land upon which it sits: the striking timber clad upper level of the home is robotic in appearance but subtly sits against the landscape with ease, almost as if it is a watching eye, vigilant to the precious ecosystem it is built within. This striking architectural feat is a combination of glazed features and timber elements. It blends contemporary with traditional, and is juxtaposed against the landscape seamlessly and with astute attention to detail.
In this image we glimpse the statement staircase. This bespoke item utilises a glass balustrade that echoes many other glazed features throughout the home. The bright red feature wall is a standout element, adding a richness to the space and creating contrast in a predominantly white and timber colour scheme.
Entering the living space, it’s clear that this is a home that places importance on design and aesthetics as well as liveability and homeliness. A wood burner takes centre stage for the sitting area, while the comfortable sofas provide a warmth and cosiness. The large sliding doors add a connectedness to the outdoor areas, and ensure the room is filled with natural light and fresh clean air. Timber tones are abundant, and help to keep the space feeling light, comfortable, and in touch with the exterior environment. Timber beams provide structural support, and add a sophisticated feature to the space, imparting a Scandinavian simplicity into the space.
From this vantage we are able to see the secondary corridor and hallway that leads past the additional upstairs rooms. This space is flooded with an abundance of natural light from the long linear skylight, which echoes and mirrors the passageways below. The colour scheme is white, and is punctuated by the bright vermillion red hue of the stairway wall. Adding to the crispness of the white tones, a light beechwood is used throughout the property to add warmth and cordiality to the spaces.
Ensure you don’t have vertigo before taking a step across this stylish interior feature walkway. Replete with a patterned frosted glass, this passage connects the two corridors and provides a gorgeously impressive feature for the home. In addition, we see the salon style wall, which adds a homeliness and artistic eccentricity to the overall aesthetic of the domestic space.
Peeking at the home during the evening, it is clear how inviting and luxurious this home is. Offering the occupant a space to relax and unwind within a modern 21st century dwelling, this property is truly an award-winning piece of architecture, undoubtedly cherished by its fortunate owners and occupants.
