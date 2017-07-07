How to maintain your driveway in just one hour a month

Bigger than bricks and available in a myriad of colours, flagstones are a guaranteed way to get a luxury driveway aesthetic, but you need to stay on top of cleaning, as they cost a pretty penny! Use hot soapy water and an outdoor brush to give your driveway a good scrub, once a month, then rise with your hose. Don't risk using a pressure-washer, as that can be far too harsh. If you spot a stain, you'll need to use a cleaning product for the exact type of stone you have laid, but beware; these can be caustic, so wear proper protection and tackle stains as soon as you spot them!

For more cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Clever home cleaning tips.