How to maintain your driveway in just one hour a month

We'd all love a grand home with a striking driveway, but when you think about how much time you'll need to commit to keeping it clean and tidy, that could be a little off-putting! If we told you that a perfectly laid driveway could be maintained in just one hour every month, that would come as a big relief though, right? Well it can! We've looked to see how professional cleaners look after driveway surfaces for their clients and we've picked up some top tips, which we are going to share with you now. Just think; with your driveway needing so little time, you can focus on getting the garden tip-top as well, for unbeatable kerb appeal!
A pretty driveway will only impress if it is well-maintained plus, you don't want bits of dirt or surface chips flying up to hit your car, do you? We thought not, so take a look at the following material-specific tips!
A concrete driveway needs only two things to always looks great; sealing and cleaning. Sealing should be done every two years, or more often if your drive is exposed to seriously heavy traffic. Sealants are readily available from DIY stores as well, so that's nice and simple. As for cleaning, frequency will depend on traffic and the kinds of vehicles you park on your driveway, but as a rule of thumb, a pressure-wash is all you need, once a month. Clear up any fluid leaks right away though, as they can discolour your concrete!
A brick driveway will always look gorgeous, but does need some maintenance. Once a week, spritz weedkiller all over your drive and then pluck out dead greenery. This shouldn't take more than 10 minutes in total. With weeds dealt with, once a month, give your driveway a brush with a hard-bristled outdoor broom, to pull out any dirt that is discolouring the finished look. To finish off, scrub your bricks with a simple hot water and soap solution, to keep them looking bright. Do not use a pressure-washer if you have loose bricks, as they will likely pull up!
Gravel driveways are seriously good value for money, but still need some regular maintenance, to look great. We think that 15 minutes a week will keep everything looking superb, so start with a quick but regular weeding session, followed by a thorough raking, to evenly distribute the stones. Finish off by looking for potholes and undulations and filling any you find. Perfection!
Second to concrete, asphalt or tarmac is a really popular choice for a beautiful driveway, but upkeep is a must! Once a week, spritz your tarmac with a hose, to remove debris and grime, but also to check for cracks and holes. While you're inspecting the surface, check for vehicle spillages as well, because they can easily damage the surface. If water doesn't remove them totally, you'll need to add some detergent and a degreaser. The bonus with asphalt is that you shouldn't have to reseal it again, unless repairs are made and fresh material laid, so this is a great low-maintenance option!
Bigger than bricks and available in a myriad of colours, flagstones are a guaranteed way to get a luxury driveway aesthetic, but you need to stay on top of cleaning, as they cost a pretty penny! Use hot soapy water and an outdoor brush to give your driveway a good scrub, once a month, then rise with your hose. Don't risk using a pressure-washer, as that can be far too harsh. If you spot a stain, you'll need to use a cleaning product for the exact type of stone you have laid, but beware; these can be caustic, so wear proper protection and tackle stains as soon as you spot them!
For more cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Clever home cleaning tips.