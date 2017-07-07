10 low-cost ideas to beautify your home

In a bid to make your home a little more unique, stylish and eye-catching, you might be paying attention to all the fabulous little accessories that interior designers are putting into their clients' homes, but also worrying that it would cost a bomb to copy them—which is why we have some bargain ideas for you! From living rooms through to bathrooms, you can add a range of brilliant extra touches that will set your home apart and best of all… some of our suggestions for these terrific additions won't even cost you a penny. Get ready to embrace the designer look for less!
Next time you're enjoying a little walk on the beach, take a rucksack with you and keep your eyes peeled for some driftwood. A few pretty pieces, layered up on a dresser or in a fireplace, will look so chic and add in some serious nautical charm too!
You don't need to buy brand new furniture when you have old pieces hanging around that simply need a lick of paint! Choose a pretty new hue, get painting and, if you're feeling really extravagant, how about swapping out the handles as well? Lovely!
Whenever you find something a little weird, say at a car boot sale or in a charity shop, pop it in a box, save it, and when the box is almost full, why not create a really unusual display wall? One man's trash is another man's treasure and we really love an eclectic accessories feature wall!
If it can hold water, it can be a planter! From old sinks through to buckets, wellington boots and car tyres, everything has the potential to be upcycled into a fabulous garden addition! The weirder the better, we say!
Dig out all the family photos that you've been meaning to frame for ages, grab some cheap frames and create a beautiful gallery wall in an unexpected space, such as the wall next to your stairs. You don't even need to have all your frames matching, as a funky and mismatched look works so well!
Got a creative side? Then it's time to let it out to play! Dig out all your art supplies and make something new and unique for your home, then frame and hang it like you would any piece from a grand master. It will only be a matter of time before friends ask you to make them something!
You only need some rudimentary sewing skills and a sewing machine to be able to craft some seriously cool curtains! Keep your eyes peeled for a fabric that really appeals to you, then get to sewing! The benefit of this tip is that nobody will have the same set as you!
Designer wallpaper is a wonderful way to add new life to any room, but you don't need to break the bank for two rolls! Instead, look to add paper to one striking feature wall and you'll be shocked at what a difference it makes and how cost-effective it was!
You can make your own decision as to whether you want to buy cushions or sew some covers yourself, but either way, bright and beautiful pillows can transform even the oldest and plainest of sofas and therefore, an entire living room! If you're sewing some curtains, maybe you could add some matching cushions?
Finally, how about some staircase lighting, to really set your home apart? Simple to install, yet so impactful, we think this is a brilliant and contemporary idea that will breathe new life into any set of stairs! Choose LED bulbs and the running costs will be almost embarrassingly low!
For more cool home upgrades, take a look at this ideabook: Home upgrades for under £100!