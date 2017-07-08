Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 sweet but simple kitchens you'll want to copy

press profile homify press profile homify
Kitchens, Style Within Style Within Modern kitchen Wood Beige
Loading admin actions …

Everybody wants a high-functioning and stylish kitchen that has individual flair and charm, but we've found eight spaces that you are really going to be loathed to not copy directly! Created by talented kitchen planners who had a wonderful handle on space allocation, integrating appliances and using colour to amazing effect, we think at least one of these designs will be your perfect kitchen—so let's waste no more time talking and get to looking!

1. A white wonderland.

White Gloss Kitchen Style Within Modern kitchen White white kitchen,gloss kitchen,quartz worktop,white worktop,vinyl plank floor,integrated handles,kitchen lighting,home lighting,glass splashback,kitchen splashback,blue splashback,handleless kitchen
Style Within

White Gloss Kitchen

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

You can't go wrong with sleek white cabinets in a modern kitchen, regardless of size and this smaller space looks so open and fresh! The U-shaped design is perfect for making the most of every inch of space and the sink with a view is inspired!

Modern white gloss kitchen Style Within Modern kitchen White white kitchen,gloss kitchen,modern kitchen,flat kitchen cabinet,integrated microwave,integrated handle,kitchen lighting,glass splashback,kitchen splashback,blue splashback,quartz worktop,white worktop
Style Within

Modern white gloss kitchen

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

By choosing modest integrated appliances, as little counter space as possible has been sacrificed for the cause and the contemporary look is maintained. Beautiful!

2. Minty fresh!

Ice-Blue Gloss Kitchen Style Within Modern kitchen Blue kitchen,blue kitchen,kitchen island,large island,gloss kitchen,porcelain tile floor,acrylic worktop,kitchen worktop,tall kitchen units,induction hob,breakfast bar,home lighting
Style Within

Ice-Blue Gloss Kitchen

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Wow! How lovely are these spearmint blue cabinets? Talk about a breath of cool, fresh air in a kitchen! We need to see a bit more of this space!

Modern Kitchen Style Within Modern kitchen Blue modern kitchen,blue kitchen,acrylic worktop,induction hob,downdraft extractor,pop up extractor,kitchen island,large island,breakfast bar,porcelain floor,gloss kitchen
Style Within

Modern Kitchen

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Integrated wall appliances are a perfect solution for a counter-less kitchen that only has an island for preparation. It's a great look for an open-plan area!

Kitchen Island Style Within Modern kitchen Blue large kitchen island,kitchen island,blue kitchen,gloss kitchen,integrated handle,induction hob,acrylic worktop,porcelain tile floor,boiling tap,modern kitchen,handleless kitchen
Style Within

Kitchen Island

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

What a hob! Flush-fitting, sleek and barely-there, it really does look incredible and coupled with handleless drawers and an inset sink, the modern aesthetic is undeniable!

3. A heavenly hybrid.

Modern Open-Plan Kitchen in Glass Extension Style Within Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect open plan kitchen,kitchen diner,glass extension,glass conservatory,garden room,oak veneer kitchen,walnut kitchen,porcelain tile floor,basement acess,quartz worktop
Style Within

Modern Open-Plan Kitchen in Glass Extension

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Choosing to add a wealth of traditional wood to a modern home extension has created an amazing hybrid aesthetic in this kitchen! We love the exposed blocks, antique table and massive amounts of natural light, but wait until you see the cabinets!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Modern Kitchen Diner Style Within Modern kitchen Wood Beige modern kitchen,oak veneer kitchen,glass splashback,kitchen splashback,porcelain tile floor,home lighting,kitchen lighting,ceiling speakers,large fridge freezer,timber kitchen
Style Within

Modern Kitchen Diner

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

The two tones of wood here shouldn't work together but they really do! Add in some sleek appliances and there is a confusing yet cohesive style going on!

Diner in Glass Side extension Style Within Modern conservatory Wood Beige open plan,kitchen diner,glass extension,garden room,glass conservatory,porcelain floor,cantilever light,home lighting,glass roof,glass facade
Style Within

Diner in Glass Side extension

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

It's a different and bold approach to have such a pared back extension, but it really works here! What would you call this? Industrial meets heritage? Antique meets austere? Either way, it's brilliant.

4. Delicious rhubarb and custard.

Shaker kitchen with purple glass splashback Style Within Classic style kitchen White purple splashback,glass splashback,kitchen splashback,shaker kitchen,kitchen extension,cream kitchen,engineered oak floor,L kitchen
Style Within

Shaker kitchen with purple glass splashback

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Cream cabinets keep things a little understated and simple but then in swoops a vibrant purple glass splashback to totally personalise this fantastic kitchen and dining room. The combination of cool and warm tones looks so engaging and pretty, especially with a rustic farmhouse table!

5. Open-plan and eclectic.

Kitchen Diner overlooking garden Style Within Classic style kitchen Wood White open plan kitchen,kitchen diner,handpainted kitchen,ivory kitchen,white kitchen,shaker kitchen,handmade kitchen,garden room,tulip dining table,granite worktop,stripped floor,knock through
Style Within

Kitchen Diner overlooking garden

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

We absolutely adore this kitchen/diner extension, which allows for a really unique and unstructured layout. Bi-folding doors definitely brighten up the space too!

Classic Kitchen Style Within Classic style kitchen Wood White granite worktop,kitchen dresser,handmade kitchen,white kitchen,stripped floor,glass kitchen units,modern range cooker,shaker kitchen,in frame kitchen
Style Within

Classic Kitchen

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Just look at the combination of a contemporary kitchen with a fabulous antique Welsh dresser alongside! On the one hand you have a brilliant cooking area and then, a fantastic display case for all the unusual crockery that has been collected. Love it!

Dining Area for new kitchen Style Within Classic style kitchen Wood White garden room,tulip dining table,series 7 chairs,colourful chairs,dining chairs,white dining table,french doors,open plan diner,kitchen diner
Style Within

Dining Area for new kitchen

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

A sweet little dining table, perfect for four, is the ideal finishing touch here! Sticking to white, in a bid to match the wider cabinets and dresser, offers cohesion, while vibrant red accents connect to the crockery on display as well. 

6. Curvy and proud.

Classic Kitchen Diner Style Within Classic style kitchen Wood White open plan diner,kitchen diner,shaker kitchen,white kitchen,garden room,granite worktop,travertine floor,modern range cooker,kitchen lighting,classic kitchen
Style Within

Classic Kitchen Diner

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

With traditional Shaker cabinets and a heritage sage green on the walls, this kitchen was given some seriously modern aesthetics in the form of curved doors! It's a really different approach and a contemporary range stove really helps to balance the look as well.

Kitchen-Diner Style Within Classic style kitchen Wood White classic kitchen,garden room,travertine tiles,open plan,kitchen diner,oak breakfast bar,white kitchen,shaker kitchen,bifold doors,folding sliding door,patio doors
Style Within

Kitchen-Diner

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

What a huge kitchen! A modern extension has opened the room up, to make way for an integrated dining area, which looks gorgeous!

Dining end of kitchen diner Style Within Classic style kitchen Wood White garden room,open plan,kitchen diner,granite worktop,white kitchen,classic kitchen,travertine floor,curved base unit,black worktop,kitchen lighting,oak dining table
Style Within

Dining end of kitchen diner

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

It shouldn't work, installing a modern take on a traditional farmhouse table into this kitchen, but it really does! Navy blue chairs add in a mice extra accent hue as well.

7. Beach vibes!

Contemporary kitchen with blue splashback Style Within Classic style kitchen White modern kitchen,open plan,kitchen diner,modern range cooker,engineered oak floor,kitchen splashback,glass splashback,blue splashback,shaker kitchen,glass cooker hood
Style Within

Contemporary kitchen with blue splashback

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Soft cream cabinets and a bright blue splashback has created such a sunny and beachy vibe in this kitchen! With natural wood flooring, there is such a range of organic colours in place that there is an overwhelmingly positive and upbeat feeling here, which we love! How could you not enjoy cooking in this space?

8. Grey to save the day!

Gloss grey kitchen in open plan kitchen diner Style Within Modern kitchen Grey gloss,grey,kitchen,open plan,quartz,white worktop,glass kitchen splashback,eye level oven,gas hob,cooker hood,plinth lighting,porcelain floor tiles
Style Within

Gloss grey kitchen in open plan kitchen diner

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

We all know that grey is THE colour of 2017, but if you hadn't considered it for your kitchen, this space will encourage you to! Just look at the proportions and layout, for a start! Cosy yet spacious and with really well-considered details, such as dual sinks, this is a kitchen we need to see, close-up!

Modern gloss grey kitchen Style Within Modern kitchen Grey gloss,grey,kitchen,open plan,quartz,white worktop,glass kitchen splashback,eye level oven,gas hob,cooker hood,pelmet light
Style Within

Modern gloss grey kitchen

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

White counters are the perfect finishing touch for grey cabinets, as they help to add in a little light. Let's face it; grey and white looks so cool and contemporary!

Gloss grey kitchen island with white quartz worktop Style Within Modern kitchen Grey gloss,grey,kitchen,open plan,quartz,white worktop,glass kitchen splashback,eye level oven,gas hob,cooker hood,plinth lighting,porcelain floor tiles
Style Within

Gloss grey kitchen island with white quartz worktop

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

A second sink, inset into the island unit, is a great idea for making sure that more than one person can be using the kitchen at any time.

Modern gloss grey kitchen in side return extension Style Within Modern kitchen Grey gloss,grey,kitchen,modern kitchen,patio doors,bifold doors,extension,porcelain tiles
Style Within

Modern gloss grey kitchen in side return extension

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Bi-folding doors have totally blurred the line between interior and exterior space, as well as encouraging plenty of sunlight to enter the home!

Gloss grey kitchen island in side return extension Style Within Modern kitchen Grey side return,extension,powder coated aluminium,bifold doors,glazed extension,gloss grey kitchen,white worktop,white splashback,plinth light,kitchen island,glass facade
Style Within

Gloss grey kitchen island in side return extension

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

The pops of colour in this kitchen are amazing! Lime green bar stools and orange light shades just add in enough of a zingy touch to stop the grey looking too muted. Look at the under cabinet lighting as well!

White quartz worktop with undermount sink Style Within Modern kitchen Grey kitchen tap,undermount sink,quartz worktop,white worktop,grey kitchen,swan neck tap,flexible tap,pelmet light
Style Within

White quartz worktop with undermount sink

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

We've always admired kitchens that go all out with the optional extras and this is definitely a tap that is going on our wish-list!

If you can handle even more kitchen inspiration, head on over to this Ideabook: Practical kitchen ideas.

This tired 70s home gets a knockout new look
Which of these kitchens are you keen to copy?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks