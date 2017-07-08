8 sweet but simple kitchens you'll want to copy

Everybody wants a high-functioning and stylish kitchen that has individual flair and charm, but we've found eight spaces that you are really going to be loathed to not copy directly! Created by talented kitchen planners who had a wonderful handle on space allocation, integrating appliances and using colour to amazing effect, we think at least one of these designs will be your perfect kitchen—so let's waste no more time talking and get to looking!
You can't go wrong with sleek white cabinets in a modern kitchen, regardless of size and this smaller space looks so open and fresh! The U-shaped design is perfect for making the most of every inch of space and the sink with a view is inspired!
By choosing modest integrated appliances, as little counter space as possible has been sacrificed for the cause and the contemporary look is maintained. Beautiful!
Wow! How lovely are these spearmint blue cabinets? Talk about a breath of cool, fresh air in a kitchen! We need to see a bit more of this space!
Integrated wall appliances are a perfect solution for a counter-less kitchen that only has an island for preparation. It's a great look for an open-plan area!
What a hob! Flush-fitting, sleek and barely-there, it really does look incredible and coupled with handleless drawers and an inset sink, the modern aesthetic is undeniable!
Choosing to add a wealth of traditional wood to a modern home extension has created an amazing hybrid aesthetic in this kitchen! We love the exposed blocks, antique table and massive amounts of natural light, but wait until you see the cabinets!
The two tones of wood here shouldn't work together but they really do! Add in some sleek appliances and there is a confusing yet cohesive style going on!
It's a different and bold approach to have such a pared back extension, but it really works here! What would you call this? Industrial meets heritage? Antique meets austere? Either way, it's brilliant.
Cream cabinets keep things a little understated and simple but then in swoops a vibrant purple glass splashback to totally personalise this fantastic kitchen and dining room. The combination of cool and warm tones looks so engaging and pretty, especially with a rustic farmhouse table!
We absolutely adore this kitchen/diner extension, which allows for a really unique and unstructured layout. Bi-folding doors definitely brighten up the space too!
Just look at the combination of a contemporary kitchen with a fabulous antique Welsh dresser alongside! On the one hand you have a brilliant cooking area and then, a fantastic display case for all the unusual crockery that has been collected. Love it!
A sweet little dining table, perfect for four, is the ideal finishing touch here! Sticking to white, in a bid to match the wider cabinets and dresser, offers cohesion, while vibrant red accents connect to the crockery on display as well.
With traditional Shaker cabinets and a heritage sage green on the walls, this kitchen was given some seriously modern aesthetics in the form of curved doors! It's a really different approach and a contemporary range stove really helps to balance the look as well.
What a huge kitchen! A modern extension has opened the room up, to make way for an integrated dining area, which looks gorgeous!
It shouldn't work, installing a modern take on a traditional farmhouse table into this kitchen, but it really does! Navy blue chairs add in a mice extra accent hue as well.
Soft cream cabinets and a bright blue splashback has created such a sunny and beachy vibe in this kitchen! With natural wood flooring, there is such a range of organic colours in place that there is an overwhelmingly positive and upbeat feeling here, which we love! How could you not enjoy cooking in this space?
We all know that grey is THE colour of 2017, but if you hadn't considered it for your kitchen, this space will encourage you to! Just look at the proportions and layout, for a start! Cosy yet spacious and with really well-considered details, such as dual sinks, this is a kitchen we need to see, close-up!
White counters are the perfect finishing touch for grey cabinets, as they help to add in a little light. Let's face it; grey and white looks so cool and contemporary!
A second sink, inset into the island unit, is a great idea for making sure that more than one person can be using the kitchen at any time.
Bi-folding doors have totally blurred the line between interior and exterior space, as well as encouraging plenty of sunlight to enter the home!
The pops of colour in this kitchen are amazing! Lime green bar stools and orange light shades just add in enough of a zingy touch to stop the grey looking too muted. Look at the under cabinet lighting as well!
We've always admired kitchens that go all out with the optional extras and this is definitely a tap that is going on our wish-list!
