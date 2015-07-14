A harbourside home reinvented

Adjacent to the grand, classic style dining room, we enter a much more contemporary space. The modern living room is a juxtaposition to the adjoining room, using contrasting bursts of vibrant colours set amongst a backdrop of neutral colours, inundated with swarms of natural light. The view plays a big role in the design of the new extensions; as it should given its waterside location.

Are you a fan of Tudor style homes? Then you are sure to love this Tudor home with a modern twist.