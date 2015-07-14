A harbourside home reinvented

Head south to the harbour at Chichester and you will find this stunning example of grand, mock Tudor architecture. The vast 8000 square foot property is set on an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, as well as a Site of Special Scientific Interest, so any work to the house and its surrounds requires careful planning and consideration for the natural environment. Looking to take full advantage of the sheer size and waterfront location of the property, the owners enlisted jbA Architecture to build not one but two extensions. The brief included a strong desire to retain the existing shell of the building, maintaining the look and feel of the much-loved Tudor style, whilst reorganising the spaces internally. The result was a home that responded perfectly to its location, and now offers generous amounts of space both inside and out for the owners to live out their dream harbourside lifestyle.
As you can see, the home is anything but small. Thanks to its two new extensions, the way the interior spaces are utilised has changed dramatically. The Tudor period spanned the entire 16th century, and the medieval architecture of the time made a comeback in the 20th century, with many suburban homes built using the design features of the medieval cottages and farmhouses built during the Tudor period. Steeply pitched roofs, tall chimneys and half-timbering were all key design features of the style, all of which are evident in this home.
This home is truly is the definition of a waterfront property. Beyond the large pool and well-kempt gardens, you can see the masts of the anchored boats in the harbour. We can just imagine the summer parties held by the owners, with balmy nights spent with friends enjoying the warm weather and spectacular views.
The extension is a balanced mix of old and new, neatly tying together the Tudor style elements with rustic, unfinished timber, and more modern design points in the contrasting jet black and large windows panels.
Inside, we are greeted by a stunning double-height dining area perfect for entertaining during the colder months. Taking centre stage is the beautiful dining setting and grandiose chandelier hanging proudly above.
Adjacent to the grand, classic style dining room, we enter a much more contemporary space. The modern living room is a juxtaposition to the adjoining room, using contrasting bursts of vibrant colours set amongst a backdrop of neutral colours, inundated with swarms of natural light. The view plays a big role in the design of the new extensions; as it should given its waterside location.
